Another stationed truck causes fatal accident

Another stationed truck has been blamed for the fatal accident that claimed the life of the driver of a Link bus company.

Police says that the deceased one Kawawu Dauda died on the spot when the bus he was driving, Registration no. UAY 485E rammed into a stationed broken-down trailer that was carrying tree logs.

The accident happened at Mukunyu – Kyenjojo District along Kampala Fort Portal Road.

The other victims were immediately rushed to Kyenjojo Hospital for medical attention.

This is the third accident in one week involving stationed trucks.

Over the weekend, Uganda lost a prominent businessman Apollo Nyegemehe aka Aponye in a similar accident.

Another Member of Parliament this week survived a similar accident although his car was totally damaged.

