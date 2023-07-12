Connect with us
Ministry of health

Another stationed truck causes fatal accident

News

Another stationed truck causes fatal accident

Published on

Driver of Link bus No UAY 485E died on the spot when he rammed into a stationed broken-down truck at Mukunyu along Kampala Fort Portal road.

Another stationed truck has been blamed for the fatal accident that claimed the life of the driver of a Link bus company.

Police says that the deceased one Kawawu Dauda died on the spot when the bus he was driving, Registration no. UAY 485E rammed into a stationed broken-down trailer that was carrying tree logs.

The accident happened at Mukunyu – Kyenjojo District along Kampala Fort Portal Road.

The other victims were immediately rushed to Kyenjojo Hospital for medical attention.

This is the third accident in one week involving stationed trucks.

Over the weekend, Uganda lost a prominent businessman Apollo Nyegemehe aka Aponye in a similar accident.

Another Member of Parliament this week survived a similar accident although his car was totally damaged.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Isa Senkumba

Is blood still thicker than water?
By October 24, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Why a few Ugandans can afford the luxury of celebrating Independence Day
By October 12, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Uganda@60: It’s a story of shared dreams and struggles
By October 9, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Is it FAIR to present the dead before a public court?
By September 7, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

About Uganda, the drunken Nation!
By September 6, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top