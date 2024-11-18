Korea Scholarship beneficiaries put smiles on the faces of orphans in Kawanda

There was joy and celebration last Saturday November 16, as children of Kasangati Orphans Fund Society in Kawanda, Wakiso district happily sang in appreciation of donations that were made by Ugandans who have studied in Korea.

Representatives from the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) donated food and sanitary items to Kasangati Orphans Fund Society Uganda, a certified care home for orphans that is based at Kawanda, in Wakiso district.

Mr. Abasi Sekajugo, the Deputy Director of the Orphanage praised GKS members for identifying with the plight of needy orphans.

He told this reporter that: “We greatly appreciate the donations of food items and toiletries that we received from the Korean Embassy and its partners.”

He added: “It is reassuring to know that someone out there cares for orphans and appreciates the work that we do.”

Sekajugo noted that the donation of food items was timely because the Orphanage greatly needs support especially food to be able to feed close to 800 children at primary and secondary level that reside in the home, and all of whom are orphans.

GKS is short for Global Korea Scholarship. The GKS Uganda Chapter brings together more than 100 young Ugandans who have studied in Korean universities with financial assistance from the government of Korea.

Every year, the Embassy of Korea selects about 10 winners for fully-paid scholarships, from Ugandans to study in Korean universities, after a competitive process.

Upon return to Uganda, the beneficiaries of Korean government scholarships are encouraged to join the GKS Alumni Association to network but also make other contributions to society through philanthropy.

The GKS Alumni association has over the past couple of years donated to social causes such as blood donations during COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the GKS Alumni association currently depends on financial support from the Korean Embassy in Uganda, Mr. Isaiah Masiga, one of the GKS Alumni members told this reporter that they plan to introduce a fee that each GKS Alumni would pay to supplement the assistance from the Embassy of Korea.

