Donald Trump orders one million migrants to leave America ‘immediately’

Donald Trump has ordered nearly one million migrants to leave America “immediately” or “face the consequences” after using an app to help them seek asylum.

CBP One is an app created under Joe Biden that allows migrants to book appointments to seek asylum, but the new US president argued it has allowed people to stay in the country illegally.

He shut it down in January but relaunched it last month to help illegal immigrants to self-deport, call it CBP Home. An email seen by the BBC told one migrant using the app that “it is time for you to leave the United States”.

It continued: “If you do not depart the United States immediately, you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that result in your removal from the United States – unless you have otherwise obtained a lawful basis to remain here.

