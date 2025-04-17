Police Issue Security Alert Ahead of Easter Festivities, Urge Public Vigilance

As Uganda prepares to celebrate the Easter holidays, the Uganda Police Force (UPF) has issued a strong call for heightened vigilance and awareness among the public. Speaking to the press today, Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kituuma Rusoke outlined the security preparedness measures in place while urging citizens to prioritise their safety and that of others.

ACP Rusoke emphasised the need for increased caution in public spaces expected to attract large crowds during the festive season. These include markets, transport terminals, places of worship such as churches, and entertainment venues ranging from nightclubs and music concert grounds to beaches.

“We strongly urge Ugandans to maintain heightened vigilance and awareness in these places,” ACP Rusoke stated. He specifically appealed to organisers of events at entertainment venues and beaches to collaborate closely with security teams to ensure adequate safety measures are in place for attendees.

The Police Spokesperson assured the public that robust security arrangements have been made at both district and regional levels. He noted that these teams are working collaboratively with other security agencies to guarantee a safe environment for all.

Beyond public spaces, ACP Rusoke also addressed home safety, cautioning against leaving children unattended. “We are sending messages to homes that do not abandon their homes, leave children there unattended. You know the risks that come with that. At times, you register fires. Remember, these are children who are tender,” he warned, highlighting the potential dangers faced by unsupervised minors.

A significant portion of the police message focused on road safety, particularly concerning drunk driving. ACP RUSOKE strongly advised motorists against driving under the influence of alcohol. “Motorists, they are those who go for drinking alcohol and then end up on the roads, causing accidents, injuring themselves, and even injuring others,” he stated.

He issued a dual message to drivers, first a plea to avoid such dangerous behaviour, and secondly, a stern warning of legal consequences. “On one side, we caution you that please avoid such tendencies. Then on the other side, we also warn you that the long arm of the law shall work against you if we find you on the steering wheel working under the influence of alcohol,” ACP Rusoke affirmed.

The Uganda Police Force’s message underscores their commitment to ensuring a peaceful and safe Easter holiday for all Ugandans. By urging public cooperation and outlining their security measures, they aim to minimise potential risks and ensure a festive season free from preventable incidents. The public is encouraged to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity to the authorities, and prioritise safety in all their Easter activities.