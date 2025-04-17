Ministry of Water extends Water to Western Communities

Residents of Nyabihoko and Rushenyi sub-counties in Ntungamo District are celebrating the commissioning and handover of the newly constructed Kahama II Water Supply and Sanitation System. The landmark project, spearheaded by the Ministry of Water and Environment through its Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, promises to provide clean and safe water to an estimated 22,000 people for the next two decades.

The official handover ceremony took place and saw the responsibility for the system’s operation and maintenance transferred to the Umbrella of Water and Sanitation – South Western. The project was fully funded by the Government of Uganda, underscoring the national commitment to improving access to essential water and sanitation services for its citizens.

The newly established Kahama II Water Supply and Sanitation System boasts significant infrastructure designed to ensure a reliable and efficient water supply. Key components of the system include:

Two substantial 150m³ steel reservoir tanks , strategically located in Nyarukokye and Rwabiko, ensuring adequate water storage capacity for the beneficiary communities.

, strategically located in Nyarukokye and Rwabiko, ensuring adequate water storage capacity for the beneficiary communities. Advanced treatment systems implemented at the water sources in Ruhanga and Kaborogota, guaranteeing the provision of safe and potable water.

implemented at the water sources in Ruhanga and Kaborogota, guaranteeing the provision of safe and potable water. Ten conveniently located public water kiosks , significantly increasing accessibility to clean water points for households across the two sub-counties.

, significantly increasing accessibility to clean water points for households across the two sub-counties. A dedicated water office situated at the Nyabihoko sub-county Headquarters, serving as a central point for administration and management of the water system.

The commissioning of the Kahama II system marks a significant step towards improving the livelihoods and health of the residents in Nyabihoko and Rushenyi. Access to clean water and proper sanitation is crucial for preventing waterborne diseases, enhancing hygiene practices, and fostering overall community well-being.

The residents of Nyabihoko and Rushenyi have welcomed the new water system with immense gratitude, anticipating a significant improvement in their daily lives. The availability of clean and accessible water will alleviate the burden of long journeys to fetch water and contribute to a healthier and more productive community. The Kahama II Water Supply and Sanitation System stands as a testament to the government’s efforts to provide essential services and improve the quality of life for its rural populations.