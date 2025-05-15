MPs ask Works Ministry to explain road crisis

Parliament has directed the Minister of State for Works and Transport (Works), Hon. Musa Ecweru, to present a comprehensive status report on the country’s road infrastructure inherited from the now-defunct Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

This follows growing concerns from MPs over a spike in road accidents, in the wake of the tragic death of businessman Rajiv Ruparelia on the Kajjansi–Munyonyo Expressway.

UNRA was dissolved in December 2024 as part of the government’s rationalization strategy, returning responsibility for national road infrastructure under the Ministry of Works and Transport. However, MPs expressed alarm at what they see as a leadership vacuum in road supervision since the repeal of the agency.

“After the removal of UNRA, who is responsible for supervision? Because we are not seeing anyone supervising,” said Speaker of Parliament Anita Among during a plenary sitting on Wednesday, 14 May 2025.

Among added, “you need to convince this House that the Ministry of Works is doing its job. Otherwise, you are going to make us regret why we rationalized UNRA.”

Legislators criticized the ministry for failing to provide clear guidance on who is now responsible for various aspects of road maintenance and funding, particularly roads previously under UNRA and those funded through the Uganda Road Fund.

Hon. Patrick Oshabe (NUP, Kassanda County North) voiced concern over deteriorating road conditions in rural areas.

“Come out clearly and explain what is on the ground. The road from Kiyuya to Kasanda in my constituency is no longer passable. Districts need to know the fate of roads that used to get funds through the Road Fund and those under UNRA,” he said.

Hon. Dan Atwijukire (NRM, Kazo County) emphasized the neglect of non-tarmac roads, which he said constitute the majority in rural Uganda.

“The biggest part of our roads is marram. These roads are supposed to be maintained by the ministry. The number of accidents on marram roads is significant, yet we’ve heard no mention of plans to address them,” he said.

Hon. Francis Mwijukye (FDC, Buhweju County) questioned the rationale behind UNRA’s dissolution, saying it has led to increased debt and loss of effective oversight.

“At least UNRA was managing the debt. Now you are failing to manage the debt. The arrears are high partly because of the cost of financing foreign companies. Why can’t we use local companies to reduce costs?” Mwijukye asked.

In response, Minister Echweru reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to improving road safety and professionalism among contractors.

“We are going to enforce professional conduct of contractors. The ministry commits to conducting road safety inspections at all work zones to ensure adequate warnings such as signage and other safety devices are in place,” he said.

