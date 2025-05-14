MP Solo Kayemba Graduates with a Master’s Degree from Arizona State University

Bukomansimbi South MP and renowned talent manager, Geoffrey Solo Kayemba, has graduated with a Master’s Degree from Arizona State University, USA.

In a statement shared on his social media, he wrote in the video post, “Today, I officially graduate with a Master’s degree in Leadership and Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management Faculty at Arizona State University. This journey pushed me to grow as both a thinker and a leader. The long nights, hard work, and moments of doubt have all led to this proud moment.”

Beyond his political duties, Kayemba is also widely known for managing the successful music career of singer Rema Namakula.

