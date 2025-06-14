News
President Museveni Hails New Strategic Thinkers, Reaffirms UPDF’s Pan-African Vision
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today presided over the graduation of 22 officers from the National Security and Strategic Studies course at the National Defence College (NDC) in Jinja, congratulating the new cohort and authorising them to use the distinguished ‘ndc’ symbol. The President lauded the graduates as a “new generation of strategic thinkers, prepared to defend our sovereignty and contribute to Africa’s transformation.”
In his address, President Museveni emphasised the remarkable evolution of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) from a liberation movement into a professional army defined by its “strategy, ideology, and patriotism.”
He underscored that the guiding principle behind this transformation, and indeed the very existence and purpose of the UPDF, has consistently been Pan-Africanism. “At every stage, Pan-Africanism has been our guiding principle, shaping our purpose, training, and regional responsibilities,” President Museveni stated.
The Commander-in-Chief reiterated that the UPDF’s mission extends beyond Uganda’s borders, asserting, “We are not just building an army for Uganda but creating a force for Africa’s liberation, stability, and unity.”
President Museveni concluded by firmly declaring the deeply ingrained nature of this philosophy within the Ugandan military. “Pan-Africanism is not merely theoretical. It is the reason we started and remains the reason we serve.” His remarks reinforce Uganda’s long-standing commitment to regional security and the broader African agenda, signalling that the newly minted strategic thinkers from the NDC will be instrumental in advancing these continental objectives.