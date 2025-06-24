News
Rwandan Military Debunks “Fake News” on President Kagame’s Health Amid Public Speculation
The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has strongly refuted a document widely circulating online that falsely claims President Paul Kagame is critically ill and receiving intensive medical care. The statement, prominently marked “FAKE NEWS” in red, has fueled renewed concern and speculation on social media regarding the President’s well-being.
The fabricated document, dated June 23, 2025, and bearing the official RDF logo, alleged that the 67-year-old President Kagame was experiencing a “serious health crisis” and urged Rwandans to remain calm and pray for the head of state. However, a senior military source confirmed to local media on Tuesday that the RDF did not issue any such communication.
“No such communication has been released by the RDF,” the source stated emphatically. “This is a deliberate act of disinformation and should be treated with the contempt it deserves. Investigations are underway to identify those behind this forgery.”
The emergence of this forged statement coincides with growing public speculation surrounding President Kagame’s health, largely due to his prolonged absence from public view. His last known public appearance was on June 6, when he attended a high-level African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) consultative meeting. Since then, his absence from several subsequent public engagements, including recent regional security summits and national ceremonies, has intensified rumors, particularly across social media platforms.
Despite the swirling rumours, Rwandan government officials continue to maintain that state institutions remain fully functional and that there is “no cause for alarm.” However, no official statement has yet been issued directly addressing the President’s extended absence from the public eye.
Analysts suggest that the circulation of such a forged document reflects a broader pattern of political disinformation observed across the region, often targeting prominent leaders and national institutions.
President Paul Kagame, who has been at the helm of Rwanda since 2000, is widely recognised as the key architect of the nation’s remarkable post-genocide recovery and development.1 He remains a central and influential figure in Rwanda’s political and security landscape, making any information regarding his health a matter of significant public interest and, unfortunately, a target for malicious disinformation campaigns.