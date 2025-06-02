News
St. Karoli Lwanga Parish, Mbiko: A Decade of Unwavering Hospitality for Namugongo Pilgrims
For the past decade, St. Karoli Lwanga Parish in Mbiko has solidified its reputation as a vital “one-stop hospitality centre” for the thousands of pilgrims embarking on the arduous journey to Namugongo for Martyrs’ Day celebrations. Offering a comprehensive array of services, including meals, clean water, shelter, and medical care, the parish has become an indispensable haven for those seeking spiritual solace and physical replenishment en route to the revered site.
Run by the Mill Hill Missionaries under the Lugazi Diocese, who are also this year’s organisers of the annual Martyrs’ Day festivities, the parish boasts a strategic location approximately 100 meters off the bustling Jinja–Kampala highway in Njeru Municipality. This prime position ensures easy accessibility for pilgrims trekking from various parts of Uganda and neighbouring countries.
As the first Catholic parish encountered after crossing the iconic Nile Bridge, Mbiko holds both symbolic and practical significance. It serves as a crucial stopover for pilgrims arriving from the Jinja side, allowing them to rest, refresh, and prepare for the triumphant continuation of their journey to Namugongo the following day.
Throughout the entire month of May, St. Karoli Lwanga Parish transforms into a beehive of activity. Pilgrims pitch camp at the parish’s church, which provides round-the-clock spiritual support, including daily Mass and ample opportunities for confession.
During a recent visit, hundreds of pilgrims were observed registering at the parish entrance, where dedicated volunteers tirelessly served them food and water. Parish priest Fr. Andrew Mukulu highlighted the expansive facilities available, stating, “Our expansive compound, church, hall, and nursery school provide ample space for pilgrims to rest and refresh before proceeding.” Last year alone, the parish registered over 10,000 pilgrims, with a remarkable 4,000 of those originating from Kenya.
Fr. Mukulu underscored that supporting pilgrims is a deeply ingrained annual commitment for the parish. Committees are established at the beginning of each year to meticulously prepare for the anticipated large numbers. Parishioners enthusiastically volunteer their time and skills in crucial roles, including cooking, offering essential medical care, and meticulously cleaning the premises.
The parish’s remarkable work is made possible through the generosity of church members, nearby factories, and benevolent well-wishers. “We always receive food donations, medical supplies, water, sanitary wares, among others,” Fr. Mukulu acknowledged, “but due to the big numbers, these items are never enough. However, we improvise.” Volunteers work tirelessly, cooking throughout the day to cater to pilgrims who arrive at all hours, some weary and in immediate need of care.
The enduring legacy of hospitality at Mbiko has fostered a shared reality, with many pilgrim groups proactively notifying the parish of their arrival about a month in advance. While early communication aids in planning, Fr. Mukulu affirmed that the parish remains consistently prepared to support all pilgrims, even those who arrive unannounced.
He noted a significant surge in pilgrim numbers between May 29th and 31st, as many begin the final, crucial stretch of their journey from Mbiko to Namugongo. Fr. Mukulu extended a heartfelt appeal to well-wishers to continue their invaluable donations, ensuring the parish can sustain its vital mission of compassionate care for all who pass through its doors.
Source; URN