7,000 Security Personnel Deployed for Martyrs’ Day Celebrations, Health Teams on Standby
Over 7,000 personnel from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Uganda Police Force (UPF) have been strategically deployed to ensure comprehensive security for the upcoming Martyrs’ Day celebrations, slated for next Tuesday, June 3rd. The extensive deployment includes both overt and covert operatives, underscoring the authorities’ commitment to a safe and peaceful event.
The Joint Operations Committee (JOC) has conducted a series of high-level meetings to meticulously plan and mitigate any potential security risks associated with the revered annual pilgrimage.
Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Frank Mwesigwa, the UPF’s Operations Service (OPS) Director, on Friday conducted a thorough inspection of both the Catholic and Anglican shrines in Namugongo to personally assess the security readiness.
During his inspection, AIGP Mwesigwa held a crucial meeting with commanders of the various security teams stationed at Namugongo, including event organisers. He emphasised that his assessment was vital to confirm the effective implementation of all predetermined deployment plans.
“I have inspected the security preparations at the two shrines, and I commend security officers for their efforts in ensuring pilgrims’ safety. We have deployed over 7,000 overt and covert security operatives to secure the event,” AIGP Mwesigwa stated, assuring the public of robust security measures.
The meeting brought together key commanders from various specialised units, including the Special Forces Command (SFC), the Counter-Terrorism (CT) unit, and the Field Force Unit (FFU), alongside Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) and Division Police Commanders (DPCs), who pledged unified efforts to safeguard pilgrims throughout the celebrations.
AIGP Mwesigwa further highlighted the extensive support infrastructure in place. “Standby teams, mobile squads, and medical teams have equally been deployed to provide immediate medical attention as and when the need may arise. We urge the pilgrims to come and are assured of their safety,” he added, encouraging widespread attendance.
In a separate inter-agency meeting, AIGP Mwesigwa joined the Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, to discuss integrated security and health strategies with various agencies. Dr. Aceng confirmed the readiness of medical teams to address any health challenges that may emerge.
“We have first aid teams. Whatever challenges come our way, we are ready to handle it. We have planned for this event, and we are sure it will go on well,” Dr. Aceng affirmed. The Joint Medical Stores has also contributed essential medical supplies to both the Catholic and Anglican shrines, bolstering health provisions for the massive gathering.
As thousands of pilgrims are expected to converge on Namugongo, authorities are confident that comprehensive security and health preparations will ensure a smooth and reverent commemoration of Martyrs’ Day.