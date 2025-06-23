News
Uganda Condemns “Unprovoked Aggression” in Israeli Strikes on Iran Nuclear Facilities
Uganda has issued a strong condemnation of recent Israeli military strikes on nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, labelling the attacks as “unprovoked aggression” and a blatant violation of international law.
Speaking at the 51st Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gen. Jeje Odongo, criticised the strikes as part of “a broader pattern of hostility towards the Muslim world.” He emphasised the urgent need for collective action to prevent further escalation in the volatile Middle East.
“Uganda joins other OIC member states in condemning the aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Minister Odongo stated.1 “Such acts undermine international peace and security and blatantly violate the United Nations Charter and other norms of international law.”
Odongo reiterated Uganda’s support for Iran’s right to self-defence, echoing concerns raised by several Muslim-majority countries regarding the legality and timing of the strikes. The attacks, reportedly carried out by the United States and Israel on June 22, targeted nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, sparking global alarm over the potential for a wider regional conflict.
Calling for immediate restraint, Uganda urged the international community to prioritise diplomacy, dialogue, and peaceful resolution of disputes. “Only through unity and respect for international norms can lasting peace be achieved,” Odongo told the OIC gathering, which was attended by foreign ministers and senior diplomats from over 50 member states.
Uganda’s position aligns with its longstanding foreign policy of non-alignment and its strong advocacy for multilateralism, particularly in addressing global security challenges. The statement comes amidst growing concerns that the escalating confrontation between Israel, the U.S., and Iran could severely destabilise the broader Middle East and jeopardise international security.
The OIC session in Istanbul continues its discussions on the implications of the recent attacks, with several member states advocating for an emergency UN Security Council meeting to address what they describe as an “unlawful use of force.”