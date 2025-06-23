News
Vandalism Plunges Kampala Northern Bypass Back into Darkness, Hindering Safety Efforts
Sections of the Kampala Northern Bypass, recently fitted with long-awaited streetlights, have abruptly plunged back into darkness, with authorities pointing to persistent vandalism as the primary culprit. The Ministry of Works and Transport has appealed to the public for vigilance, revealing that vital components, particularly solar batteries, are being stolen, undermining crucial infrastructure meant to enhance road safety.
The Ministry’s senior communications officer, Allan Ssempebwa, addressed public concerns raised on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the sudden failure of newly installed lights between Busega and Kyebando. Ssempebwa confirmed that the ongoing installation of lighting poles along the entire Northern Bypass, stretching from Busega to Namboole, is being severely hampered by criminal acts.
“Unfortunately, the progress and functionality have been disrupted by acts of vandalism, leading to these outages, particularly along the Busega–Kyebando section, where poles had already been installed,” Ssempebwa stated. He added that restoration works are now underway to replace the stolen infrastructure, urging citizens to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station. “Let’s protect these assets,” he appealed. “Report any alerts so that these vandals are apprehended!”
The lighting project represents a significant, though long-delayed, enhancement to the Northern Bypass – a critical transport corridor designed to alleviate Kampala’s notorious traffic congestion by rerouting through-traffic. Construction of the bypass began in 2004, with the first phase opening in 2009, but it did not include street lighting. The second phase, which involved capacity upgrades and expansion to Namboole, commenced in 2014 and faced multiple delays before its eventual completion in 2022.
Only recently did the Ministry embark on lighting the entire 21-kilometre corridor, a move widely welcomed by road users who have, for years, raised serious safety and security concerns due to the pervasive darkness at night. The bypass cuts through densely populated and high-traffic areas such as Bwaise, Kyebando, and Kalerwe, where the absence of lighting has contributed to a worrying spike in nighttime robberies and traffic accidents.
However, even as the government addresses this long-standing oversight, the pervasive issue of theft and vandalism threatens to undo the progress. Officials report that solar batteries and wiring are being systematically ripped out of the installed units, rendering the lights non-functional almost as soon as they are activated.
The Ministry is now emphasising the need for robust community involvement in safeguarding this public infrastructure. Ssempebwa underscored the broader implications, warning that continued sabotage will only prolong delays in delivering much-needed improvements to road safety and urban mobility.
“It’s important for the public to appreciate the delicate balance we face; delivering essential services while protecting public infrastructure,” Ssempebwa told the Nile Post. “It all comes at a significant cost. Most importantly, we must remain vigilant. Let’s all look out for acts of vandalism and promptly report any suspicious activity to the authorities. Safeguarding public investments is a shared responsibility.”
As Kampala strives to modernise its transport network, the Northern Bypass – once envisioned as a signature decongestion project now stands as a stark reminder that vital infrastructure is only as effective as society’s collective commitment to protect it.