 NWSC Announces Friday Shutdown Across Kampala for Power Maintenance at Ggaba Plant

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has issued a public notice warning of a major water supply interruption affecting large parts of Kampala and surrounding areas on Friday, July 25, due to planned power upgrades and maintenance at the Ggaba Water Treatment Plant.

The shutdown, scheduled to run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., is part of a coordinated effort with the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) to enhance the reliability of power supply to the Ggaba plant — a critical facility in the city’s water distribution network.

In a statement released Thursday, Kampala Water, a division of NWSC, emphasised that the temporary shutdown is necessary to facilitate system improvements and ultimately provide better service in the long run.

The water supply interruption will affect numerous neighbourhoods across the Kampala Metropolitan Area, including but not limited to: Central and Eastern Kampala, Kampala Central Business District (CBD), Kololo, Nakasero, Nakawa, Mbuya, Kyambogo, Mutungo, Banda, Jinja Road, Ntinda, Naalya, and Najjera. Southern and Western zones: Muyenga, Kansanga, Nsambya, Ggaba Road, Munyonyo, Buziga, Makindye-Lukuli, Salaama, Lubowa, Seguku, and Namasuba.

Northern and Northwestern suburbs: Mulago, Makerere, Kamwokya, Kanyanya, Gayaza Road, Bwaise, Nabweru, Bombo Road, Kagoma. Western corridor and beyond: Nakulabye, Namirembe, Mengo, Rubaga, Bulenga, Buloba, Mityana Road, Nateete, Kyengera, Buddo, Nabbingo, Nsangi, Mutundwe, Najjanankumbi.

NWSC has advised all affected customers to store adequate water in advance and use it sparingly during the outage. While the restoration of supply will begin once the work is complete, officials have cautioned that the system may take time to fully stabilize after the plant is restarted. “We regret any inconvenience this planned interruption may cause and thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work to improve service reliability,” the statement reads.

This maintenance operation is part of NWSC’s broader infrastructure upgrade program, which includes power, piping, and treatment system improvements to meet the growing water demand across Greater Kampala.

Residents are encouraged to follow updates from NWSC via its official social media platforms and customer service channels.

