GKS Alumni Inspire students, strengthen networks in Uganda

Past winners of Global-Korea Scholarships (GKS) have inspired hope and a sense of excellence among Uganda’s future leaders

Working under their umbrella organization, leaders of the Global Korea Scholarship Alumni Association, held a career guidance session with student leaders of Mulago Secondary School last Saturday.

Isaiah Masiga, the GKS Almuni Association president, narrated to students how the Korean people achieved great success in escaping poverty and attained higer technological advancement through hardwork, diligence and cooperation.

Mr. Masiga, who now occupies the prestigious position as Head of Department for Internal Employment at the Ministry ofoLabour, further elaborated on the endless opportunities that await students when they study in Korea.

He noted that the scholarships not only give Ugandan students a chance to learn a new language, it presents them with a00 chance to connect and make friends with students from more than 100 countries, hence expanding their opportunities.

Mr. Moses Katende, the Director of Studies at Mulago S.S expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Korea for the career guidance, and for supporting the event by donating books to students.

Mr. Katende said: “We welcome the GKS activities. The program could be a good momentum for changing the mindset of students who attended.”

Every year, around 2,200 scholarships are awarded to students from around the world who wish to study for undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Universities in South Korea.

Beneficiaries receive a full package that includes tuition, travel tickets and a living allowance.

At another event, the Embassy of Korea hosted a luncheon for three key associations that are working in Uganda to promote ooperation and friendship among Ugandans and the Korean people.

Held at Arirang restaurant in Nakasero, the luncheon brought together board members of the GKS Alumni, the Saemaul Undong Association and the Korea-Uganda Friendship Association.

The leaders pledged to work together to build more bridges between Uganda and Korea, that can propel to Uganda to achieving her development objectives.

Hebert Kyewalyanga, the acting Chairman of the Korea–Uganda Friendship Association (KUFA), said:

“The first meeting with SMU and GKS Alumni is a good opportunity to build strong networks among all groups working with the Korean Embassy. I suggest such a union should be held every year.”

Comments

comments