Uganda Secures Three Key Roles in African Organisation for Standardisation Council

Uganda has registered a triple victory in continental standardisation leadership, signalling a new era of influence for the nation in shaping global and African trade. This comes after the country secured three key roles during the recent elections by the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO), held during its 31st General Assembly in Zanzibar.

The assembly, held under the theme, “Accelerating Fair and Just Trade in Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area through an African Coherent Regulatory Framework and Harmonised Standards,” saw Uganda, through the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), secure three pivotal positions, underscoring Africa’s growing confidence in Uganda’s technical and policy leadership.

Endorsement for ISO Council In a significant show of continental unity and trust, the 72nd ARSO Council meeting formally endorsed Uganda’s candidature, represented by UNBS Executive Director, Eng. James Kasigwa. He is now Africa’s chosen candidate for election to the esteemed Council of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) under Group 4 for the term 2026 – 2028. This endorsement is a critical step towards Uganda’s direct involvement in setting global standards that impact industries and economies worldwide. Eng. Kasigwa expressed profound gratitude to ARSO Members for their trust in Uganda and passionately lobbied for continued support ahead of the ISO Council elections, which are scheduled to take place during the ISO Annual Meeting in October 2025, in Kigali, Rwanda.

Securing Key ARSO Leadership Roles Beyond the global endorsement, Uganda also clinched two vital positions within ARSO itself:

ARSO Council Membership: Uganda, through UNBS, was decisively voted on by the ARSO Council. This key policy organ is responsible for the oversight of ARSO’s activities and reports directly to the ARSO General Assembly. Eng. Kasigwa will represent Uganda on the ARSO Council for a three-year tenure, beginning July 2025 and concluding June 2028. This position grants Uganda a direct voice in guiding the strategic direction and governance of African standardization efforts.

Standards Management Committee (SMC) Seat: Furthermore, Uganda, again through UNBS, was elected to ARSO’s Standards Management Committee (SMC). The SMC is crucial for managing the implementation of procedures and processes for the harmonization of African Standards. Mr. Joel Peter Oryang, Head of Regional and International Liaison at UNBS, will represent Uganda on the ARSO SMC for the same three-year tenure (July 2025 – June 2028). His role will be instrumental in shaping the technical frameworks that underpin coherent trade within Africa.

These collective milestones are a powerful testament to the confidence placed by ARSO Members in the consistent leadership demonstrated by UNBS. The victories highlight Uganda’s growing influence and expertise, both at the policy level within the African continent and on the international stage. They signify that UNBS’s commitment to promoting quality, safety, and efficiency through robust standardization efforts is recognized and highly valued across Africa.

Uganda’s enhanced role in these critical standardization bodies is set to unlock significant benefits, including greater influence in shaping regional and international trade policies, fostering fair competition, and ensuring the quality and safety of products and services for African consumers. As Uganda prepares for the upcoming ISO Council elections, the continent’s backing provides a strong foundation for a truly global impact.

Comments

comments