Nine new Ebola cases in Kampala trigger alarm bells about possible stricter measures

A sense of anxiety and fear is beginning to engulf residents of greater Kampala following reports that nine new cases of Ebola were detected on Sunday.

The Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng announced on twitter that seven of the nine cases were members of the same family from Nansana, in Wakiso district. The two others were a health worker and his wife from Sseguku.

“Yesterday 23rd Oct 2022, nine (9) individuals were confirmed positive for #Ebola in Greater Kampala region bringing the total number of cases to 14 in the last 48 hours. The 9 cases are contacts of the fatal case who came from Kassanda district and passed on in Mulago Hospital.”

Aceng urged Ugandans to be vigilant by reporting to health centres whenever they get signs of Ebola or know of a person who has had contact with a victim of Ebola.

Fellow Ugandans, let’s be vigilant. Report yourself if you have had contact or know of a person who has had contact.”

The sense of fear stems from the rise in cases which means that more people are catching the disease but also because of the possibility that the government may impose movement restrictions the way it has done for Mubende and Kassanda.

On October 15, President Museveni announced a lockdown for Mubende and Kassanda districts as a means of controlling the spread of Ebola in the. Country.

The President also put Kampala on high mobilisation level, perhaps as a warning for residents to be alert and report cases as a way to limit the spread of the disease.

Below are some of the reactions from people towards Aceng’s news.

