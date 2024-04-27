MPs again frustrated over blocked trip to Lubowa hospital

An earlier planned visit was put off after the developer asked MPs to submit their shoes sizes to ‘enable them prepare protective gear’

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament chaired by Butambala Member of Parliament Mohammed Muwanga Kivumbi has once again been told they cannot visit the site of the the proposed Lubowa Specialised Hospital site.

This follows a letter from the Speaker to the chairman Muwanga Kivumbi instructing him to defer the visit on grounds that the developer needs more time to prepare for the visit.

Among cited a letter from the Ministry of Finance signed by one Kenneth Akiiri, the Head of Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Finance, the developer FINASI-ISHU Construction SPV Limited required more time to ensure safety of the 50 MPs, technical staff and members of the Media who intended to visit the site in Lubowa.

It further explains that the developer asked for more time to procure the necessary personal protective Equipment to ensure the safety of all visitors during the site visit.

“In view of the short notification provided for the visit and the considerable, large number of visitors (at least 30), we propose that the visit be held after the 22nd of April 2024, this will enable us prepare all the necessary Health and Safety requirements for the visitors in reasonable time” the letter signed off by Charles Byaruhanga the Chief Operating Officer FINASI_ISHU Construction SPV Limited read in part.

The Committee had earlier planned to visit the site on April 12, 2024, but the team at Lubowa asked to have the visit held after 22nd April 2024, leading to the Committee to reschedule the visit to April 26, but the agreed date too wasn’t honoured by people in charge of Lubowa hospital site who yet again demanded for more time.

Muwanga flanked by his deputy chairperson Gorreti Namugga, Mawogola county Member of Parliament, revealed that the first visiting date (which was scheduled for April 15) was cancelled after the developers of Lubowa Hospital demanded for the names, shoes sizes of all MPs on the Committee in order to avail them with personal protective gears while on site.

“When the clerk received the letter, the Speaker wrote asking the Committee to stay their visit to Lubowa hospital. I am not stubborn in the way I do things; I am a very patient man to the extent that I can even escort these people up to their home. We appeal to the powers that be, hands off, let the Committee do its work,” said Muwanga.

Muwanga explains whereas today’s oversight visit to Lubowa has flopped, the committee will not give-up but continue pushing for this oversight and accountability for 286 billion shillings allocated to this project.

He also demanded for the special audit report by the Auditor General John Muwanga which stipulates that out of 133 million US dollars extended to the developer only 57 million US Dollars was used and 77 million US Dollars which is equivalent to 286 billion Uganda shillings was wasted.

He added that Lubowa is not a classified site adding that constructing a hospital isn’t a military facility it is for the people of Uganda.

“That hospital should have been up and running by 2022, they postponed it to September 2024, my friend Erias Lukwago should never have gone to India, he should have been treated in Lubowa,” added Muwanga.

In conclusion, the National Unity Platform stalwart Muwanga said that the committee is going to request for another date which will also come.

“if you are doing some good work , progressive construction and you are proud of it then let people know, and if everybody cannot visit then the president who is the Chief Executive Should visit Lubowa with the media, by-the-way he is the Minister for finance , let him be proud and go to Lubowa site and say my fellow Ugandans this how I have spent your money”-Muwanga concluded.

slubambula@gmail.com

Comments

comments