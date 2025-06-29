25 Ways to Relieve Menstrual Cramps

For millions, the monthly cycle brings not just inconvenience, but often debilitating pain. Today, we’re cutting through the discomfort to bring you some much-needed relief. We’ll explore 25 practical and effective ways to soothe those relentless menstrual cramps, helping you reclaim your comfort and your day.

Drink More Water

Menstrual cramps, or primary dysmenorrhea, are an uncomfortable part of life for many women. Drinking more water may help ease bloating, which makes period symptoms worse. Get in the habit of drinking 6 to 8 glasses of water per day, especially during your period. Add some mint or a lemon wedge to make it more palatable. While you’re at it, back off of the salt, which encourages fluid retention and bloating. Avoid alcohol, which promotes dehydration. Some women experience diarrhea or vomiting in conjunction with menstrual cramps. If that happens to you, it’s important to replace lost fluids by drinking plenty of water.

Easy Ways to Get More Fluids

If you don’t like the taste of plain water, there are many things you can do to increase fluid intake. Start by drinking a glass of fruit-infused water the first thing after you get up in the morning. Sip chamomile or ginger tea. Drink flavored mineral water for a new twist on hydration. Make a pitcher of cucumber, mint, or lemon water to drink throughout the day for a spa-like treat. Sip a cup of low sodium broth to increase your fluid intake. Staying well hydrated isn’t just good for cramps, it’s good for your overall health.