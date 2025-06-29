Health
CNOOC Uganda Brings Vital Healthcare to Over 1,000 Residents in Kikuube
More than 1,000 residents of Buhuka Parish in Kyangwali Sub County, Kikuube District, have benefited from a free medical camp organised by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Uganda Limited. The initiative, held last Friday at Buhuka Health Centre III in Nsonga Landing Site Village, provided critical healthcare services to a diverse group of attendees, including community leaders, the elderly, children, youth, and women.
The medical camp offered a wide range of services, addressing common and serious health concerns. These included treatment for illnesses such as hypertension and malaria, along with blood pressure checks, antenatal services, dental examinations, and vision screenings. Crucially, the camp also provided cancer screening and comprehensive HIV/AIDS testing and counselling services.
Hu Weijie, Vice President of CNOOC Uganda Limited, emphasised the company’s commitment to improving health outcomes in their operational areas. “Quality healthcare is paramount,” Weijie stated, “and CNOOC is dedicated to enhancing the health sector in the communities where we operate.” He added that the company aims to improve access to healthcare and contribute to a healthier future for the people of Uganda.
Local leaders and beneficiaries alike applauded CNOOC Uganda’s efforts. Vincent Alpha Opio, the Kikuube LCV Vice Chairperson, praised the free medical services and underscored the need for more such initiatives in the district, citing the prevalence of various ailments among community members. He urged residents to utilise these opportunities to monitor their health and seek necessary treatment.
Gilbert Kyomuhendo, a resident of Buhuka LC1 Village, highlighted the long-term benefits of such camps. “Offering free medical examinations, counselling services, and other health-related services can help people live longer by receiving proper medical attention,” he remarked.
Grace Nyayenga, a 35-year-old resident of Songa landing site who received free antenatal services, expressed a common sentiment, calling for routine free medical services. “Most people are poor and cannot afford to treat themselves,” she explained, emphasising the significant impact these camps have on the community.
The medical camp, themed “Health and wellness for a better future,” exemplifies CNOOC Uganda Limited’s broader commitment to community well-being. The company is actively involved in the Kingfisher Oil Field on the shores of Lake Albert in Kikuube District, with ongoing activities including the development of a Central Processing Facility (CPF) with a capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day, the drilling of 31 oil wells, and the construction of flow lines and a feeder pipeline. The company also has a proposed oil refinery at Kabaale Parish in Hoima District.