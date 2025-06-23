Health
Housing Finance Bank Leads Fourth Annual Blood Drive, Bolstering Uganda’s National Blood Reserves
Housing Finance Bank (HFB), in a continued partnership with Universal M. Enterprises-Affordable Housing, successfully hosted its fourth annual blood donation drive at its Head Office in Kololo. The impactful initiative aims to significantly support the Nakasero Blood Bank and contribute to alleviating the persistent national challenge of blood shortages within Uganda’s healthcare system.
The event witnessed a robust turnout, drawing eager donors from both HFB’s customer base and the wider community. Individuals stepped forward to contribute to a cause that directly underpins critical medical procedures, emergency care, and the overall well-being of thousands across Uganda.
John Baptist Kaweesi, Head of Mortgage and Consumer Banking at HFB, underscored the profound purpose behind the yearly drive. “We are a bank that cares about the communities in which we operate,” he affirmed. “Today’s event goes beyond banking; it is about saving lives. We are proud to be part of an initiative that gives people the opportunity to make a real difference.”
Building on the success of previous years, where the blood drive potentially saved up to 93 lives in 2024 (based on the standard metric of one unit of blood saving three lives), organisers for this year’s event set even more ambitious targets. “We are looking forward to hundreds of lives being saved through this initiative,” Mr. Kaweesi highlighted, emphasising the growing impact of the collaboration.
The ongoing partnership between HFB, Universal M. Enterprises-Affordable Housing, and the Nakasero Blood Bank exemplifies the power of cross-sector collaboration in addressing vital national health priorities. Muffadal Yeolawala, Managing Director of Universal M. Enterprises-Affordable Housing, expressed profound pride in the sustained alliance with HFB. “We are proud to be long-term partners with Housing Finance Bank, not only in providing affordable housing to our clients but also in championing social corporate responsibility,” he stated.
The donated blood units will be directly channelled into Uganda’s national blood reserves, providing essential support for emergency surgeries, crucial maternal care, accident response, and the ongoing treatment of chronic illnesses. HFB and Universal M. Enterprises-Affordable Housing synergised their networks, resources, and logistical capabilities, while the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) provided invaluable medical expertise and on-site personnel, ensuring the safe and efficient collection process.
Looking ahead, HFB has pledged to continue its active role in national health efforts, with plans for future blood drives and community-focused campaigns already in the pipeline. The recurring nature of this collaboration with Universal M. Enterprises-Affordable Housing and the Nakasero Blood Bank underscores a long-term vision of impact and a deep-seated commitment to contributing to a healthier, more resilient Uganda.