Health Is Wealth: ICEA LION Uganda Hosts Free Health Camp For Community Wellness

Demonstrating its commitment to the well-being of its clients and broader community, ICEA LION Uganda, a leading financial service provider and medical insurance provider, held a free health camp from 12th to 13th June, 2025, at the Rwenzori Courts quadrangle intending to foster a wealthy and healthy society and give back to the community.

The event offered a range of free medical services from different partners, like dental and optical checkups, blood tests, cancer screening, blood donation and doctor consultations.

Additionally, the donation of blood further facilitated blood grouping, HIV and sexual health testing, and hepatitis and RBS tests.

Namirembe Annet, the team leader for Mengo Rotary Blood Bank, one of the partners present, stated the importance of medical checks and blood donation, citing points like curbing underlying illnesses like diabetes and hepatitis early through the checkups. She also urged the community and individuals to participate in these camps since good health is vital.

ICEA LION Uganda partnered with Max Dental, UMU Victoria Hospital, Mengo Rotary Blood Bank and Millennium Optics to deliver the free medical camp, an initiative striving to bridge the gap in healthcare access, particularly in Uganda, where approximately 28.27% of the population lives beyond a one-hour walk to the nearest health centre, and about 46.95% are beyond a one-hour walk to a health centre.

“This is a regular medical camp done by ICEA Lion every quarter targeting the public; by providing free medical services, ICEA Lion and our partners have made healthcare more accessible to those who need it the most”, said Moses Mugalu, Marketing and Communications Lead.

According to Sharon Atwine Bartlett, Marketing and Communications Executive at ICEA LION, the CSR initiative aims to reach beyond existing clients, emphasising the importance of both financial literacy and health.

“When they come in, we provide them with financial literacy but also emphasise that wealth is health, and we want to give you both”, she said.

Medical nurse, Jennifer Eyodriru from UMU Victoria Hospital, emphasized the importance of proactive health checks, urging attendees to get hepatitis and body mass index check-ups to prevent undiagnosed issues, saying, “Hepatitis doesn’t show symptoms until the last stage, so it’s crucial to get checked before it’s too late”.

Meanwhile, blood donor Stephen Otim, one of the many who donated blood, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am happy to have donated today; my 450 ml of blood will go ahead to save four babies”.

