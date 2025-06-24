Health
Fierce Competition: Over 1,400 Doctors Vie for Just 16 Government Health Jobs in Uganda
The stark reality of doctor unemployment in Uganda has been laid bare as more than 1,400 medical professionals applied for just 16 advertised positions within the Ministry of Health and Kayunga Hospital. This overwhelming response highlights a critical paradox in Uganda’s healthcare sector: a severe shortage of medical personnel in facilities nationwide, coexisting with a large pool of unemployed, qualified doctors.
Speaking to journalists on Monday as shortlisted candidates sat for their aptitude examinations at Makerere University, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Health Service Commission’s Chairperson, confirmed the staggering number of applicants – 1,413 in total. However, only about half of these hopefuls were ultimately shortlisted to compete for the limited vacancies.
Dr. Mwebesa explained that approximately 700 applicants were disqualified for failing to attach essential documents, including their annual practising licenses, national identity cards, or academic qualifications.
The recruitment process also revealed a darker side, with Dr. Mwebesa disclosing that the Commission had received complaints from candidates who were victims of fraudsters. These con artists allegedly promised access to interview questions in exchange for large sums of money. In response to these scams, the examination questions were reportedly finalised and set only at midnight to prevent any leaks and ensure fairness.
The aptitude test administered at Makerere University, Dr. Mwebesa clarified, focuses on general knowledge rather than specific medical expertise. This method serves as an initial screening mechanism to manage the overwhelming volume of applicants in the early stages of the recruitment process.
In total, the Health Service Commission received a staggering 9,976 applications for various positions, ranging from senior consultants to laboratory technicians. For roles that did not attract as many applicants, Dr. Mwebesa stated that candidates would bypass the aptitude tests and proceed directly to interviews, scheduled to commence next week.
The Commission has transitioned from a physical application submission system to an online platform, a move Mwebesa noted has significantly streamlined the process, reducing the application period to just 21 days and curtailing physical interactions that previously enabled fraudulent activities.
This mass recruitment exercise comes amidst growing concern over the high number of unemployed doctors in Uganda, despite the country’s severe understaffing in health facilities. Uganda’s doctor-to-patient ratio currently stands at a dire one doctor per 25,000 people, significantly below the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of one doctor per 1,000 patients.
Despite the challenging statistics, Dr. Mwebesa urged the public not to despair. He expressed optimism that with the new financial year now underway, more hospitals are expected to commence their own recruitment drives, potentially offering more opportunities for Uganda’s skilled but currently underutilised medical workforce. The ongoing situation underscores the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to address both the unemployment of medical professionals and the critical staffing gaps within the nation’s healthcare system.