Mulago Hospital Hits Kidney Transplant Milestone, Performs First Surgery on 16-Year-Old

In a major breakthrough for Uganda’s public healthcare system, doctors at Mulago National Referral Hospital have successfully performed four kidney transplant surgeries in the past week—one of which involved a 16-year-old patient. This marks a significant step forward in the hospital’s goal of making transplant procedures routinely available within the country.

The latest surgeries bring the total number of kidney transplants at Mulago to nine since the hospital conducted its first in December 2023. The operations were carried out under a growing transplant programme that continues to offer life-saving treatment free of charge.

Dr. Peace Bagasha, a kidney disease specialist at Mulago, said that the 16-year-old boy had suffered kidney failure following a severe bout of malaria. Though the programme initially limited recipients to those aged between 18 and 40, the transplant team made an exception to save the minor’s life.

“The patient received a kidney from his 24-year-old brother. It was an urgent case that met both clinical and ethical criteria for approval,” Dr. Bagasha explained.

Other recent recipients include a 57-year-old man who received a kidney from his 43-year-old brother, a 23-year-old man who was donated a kidney by his 43-year-old father, and a 24-year-old woman who received one from her 26-year-old brother.

The hospital continues to prioritise transplants for patients with close familial ties to their donors, selected from over 400 individuals currently on dialysis. Dialysis, a blood purification treatment for patients with kidney failure, is costly and physically demanding.

Dr. Frank Asiimwe, Resident Transplant Surgeon at Mulago, emphasised that beyond biological compatibility, financial readiness plays a vital role in patient selection. “Post-transplant care requires lifelong use of anti-rejection drugs, which cost at least UGX 1.5 million monthly. We assess if the recipient can sustain that burden before approving surgery,” he said.

Mulago Hospital Executive Director Dr. Rosemary Byanyima hailed the recent milestone and revealed that the hospital plans to conduct at least 12 kidney transplants during the current financial year. “Our goal is to make kidney transplants routine by 2027. We are committed to offering this service free of charge to all eligible patients,” she said.

At the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ronny Bahatungire, Director of Clinical Services, highlighted the national significance of the programme. “Kidney failure is a leading cause of medical referrals abroad. Nearly 40% of overseas referrals are for kidney transplants, costing up to USD 25,000 per patient, not including travel expenses,” he said.

Expanding transplant services locally is expected to significantly cut those costs and increase access for Ugandans who would otherwise be unable to afford treatment abroad.

However, challenges remain. Dr. Bahatungire acknowledged growing concerns over the absence of the Uganda Organ Donation and Transplant Council—an independent body mandated to regulate organ donation and transplantation. He assured the public that the council would become operational within this financial year to ensure transparency, ethical oversight, and patient safety.

As Mulago Hospital continues to make strides in transplant medicine, health officials are optimistic that Uganda is on the path toward self-sufficiency in managing chronic kidney disease, offering hope to thousands of patients nationwide.

