Connect with us
Ministry of health

Arsenal extend advantage to 8 points with win at Spurs

Sports

Arsenal extend advantage to 8 points with win at Spurs

Published on
Bakayo Saka's strike proved too powerful for Spurs keeper Hugo Loris and he spilled it into his own net

Bakayo Saka’s strike proved too powerful for Spurs keeper Hugo Loris and he spilled it into his own net

Arsenal have boosted their advantage for winning their first English premier league title since 2003/04 when they beat their North London rival Totten ham Hotspur 2:0 away on Sunday Jan 15, 2023.

The visitors were so keen to take advantage of their key rivals Manchester City’s loss at Old Trafford on Saturday, and they did through two first half goals from Spurs Keeper Hugo Loris’s own goal and the visitors captain Odegaard.

Arsenal now have an 8-point advantage at the top of the English premiership table with 47 points, just one game before reaching the half-way point of the season.

The Gunners, as they have so often this season, rose to the challenge by over-running Spurs to take control in the opening 45 minutes, then hold their nerve in the face of an expected rally from Antonio Conte’s men after the break.

Arsenal were irresistible in the first half as they outclassed Spurs – the own goal from Lloris and captain Odegaard’s strike scant reward for their vast superiority.

Odegaard was class personified in midfield, while Saka ran Spurs ragged down Arsenal’s right flank, creating the first goal and posing constant problems.

There was some ill-feeling and ugly scenes at the end when Ramsdale and Richarlison had a flare-up, before a Spurs fan appeared to aim a kick at the England keeper.

Arsenal’s players were eventually dragged away to enjoy their thoroughly-deserved celebrations with their own ecstatic supporters.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in Sports

Advertisement

Columnists

Isa Senkumba

Is blood still thicker than water?
By October 24, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Why a few Ugandans can afford the luxury of celebrating Independence Day
By October 12, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Uganda@60: It’s a story of shared dreams and struggles
By October 9, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Is it FAIR to present the dead before a public court?
By September 7, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

About Uganda, the drunken Nation!
By September 6, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top