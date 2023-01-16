Arsenal extend advantage to 8 points with win at Spurs

Arsenal have boosted their advantage for winning their first English premier league title since 2003/04 when they beat their North London rival Totten ham Hotspur 2:0 away on Sunday Jan 15, 2023.

😍 We know you’ll want to watch this one again, Gooners 🍿 The perfect way to end your week 👇 pic.twitter.com/7p4gsnYLem — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 15, 2023

The visitors were so keen to take advantage of their key rivals Manchester City’s loss at Old Trafford on Saturday, and they did through two first half goals from Spurs Keeper Hugo Loris’s own goal and the visitors captain Odegaard.

Arsenal now have an 8-point advantage at the top of the English premiership table with 47 points, just one game before reaching the half-way point of the season.

The Gunners, as they have so often this season, rose to the challenge by over-running Spurs to take control in the opening 45 minutes, then hold their nerve in the face of an expected rally from Antonio Conte’s men after the break.

Arsenal were irresistible in the first half as they outclassed Spurs – the own goal from Lloris and captain Odegaard’s strike scant reward for their vast superiority.

Odegaard was class personified in midfield, while Saka ran Spurs ragged down Arsenal’s right flank, creating the first goal and posing constant problems.

There was some ill-feeling and ugly scenes at the end when Ramsdale and Richarlison had a flare-up, before a Spurs fan appeared to aim a kick at the England keeper.

Arsenal’s players were eventually dragged away to enjoy their thoroughly-deserved celebrations with their own ecstatic supporters.

Comments

comments