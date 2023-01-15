Liverpool’s worst run in Klopp era leave the Reds scratching for answers

Liverpool’s 3:0 loss to Brighton on Saturday has confined the Reds to their worst period since German coach Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015.

Sitting in 9th position with 16 points behind league leaders Arsenal, Liverpool are witnessing their worst performance in as many seasons.

After 18 league games, Liverpool have scored fewer goals, conceded more, won fewer points and have a worse goal difference than at this stage of any previous full top-flight campaign under Klopp.

They have dropped 26 points in the league this season – four more than across the entire 2021-22 campaign.

Saturday’s loss was particularly painful for Liverpool fans, manager and players.

Klopp told the BBC after the game that: “I can’t remember a worse game. I honestly can’t.

“Brighton played very well. They deserved to win. It was a very organised team against a not very organised team.

“Of course we’re very concerned. How can you not be after a game like this?”

Liverpool were outplayed from start to finish at Amex Stadium, producing a disjointed, toothless and lop-sided display that leaves them way off the pace in the Premier League.

Asked what went wrong, captain Jordan Henderson told BBC: “Everything.

“It hasn’t been right for a little while now. Everybody knows that. I’ll take responsibility and the lads will too. We have to try to put it right.

“We’re pretty low on confidence. The energy level is low. We have to keep fighting and hopefully we can change it sooner rather than later.”

Liverpool’s woes have been made worse by the absence due to injury of key players such as Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and several others have had a major impact. But recent defensive errors cannot be explained away.

Careless mistakes were to blame for the 3-1 defeat at Brentford two weeks ago, and the 2-2 draw at home to Wolves in the FA Cup third round last Saturday are some of them.

Although manager Klopp believes the problem is internal, others think that the club needs fresh blood.

Liverpool continue to be linked with Moises Caicedo – who delivered another midfield masterclass for Brighton on Saturday – and England international Jude Bellingham, Gakpo remains their only signing since the World Cup in Qatar.

Former England and Arsenal defender Martin Keown thinks that a “rebuilding job” is required to pull Liverpool out of their current slump.

“I think Jurgen Klopp’s a magnificent manager – we know that,” he said. “It just looks a bit old in midfield.

“If Liverpool can’t press you – they were the best in Europe last year – then they’re not the same. They just don’t have that same energy.”

Klopp, however, believes better organisation remains the key to improving the Reds’ fortunes.

“The same players have played outstanding football matches, but if things aren’t properly organised then it can look like that,” he said.

“Today is a really low point. From this game we can pick up absolutely nothing apart from things that did not work.

“To improve on today should not be too difficult.”

