Uganda Cranes Announce 41-Man Preliminary Squad for 2024 CHAN Preparations
The Uganda Cranes have officially confirmed their preliminary 41-man squad for the upcoming 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), which Uganda will co-host with Tanzania and Kenya from August 2nd to 30th. Head coach Morley Byekwaso, recently appointed alongside Fred Muhumuza, unveiled the extensive roster, with the team set to commence training on Monday next week.
This tournament marks a significant opportunity for the Cranes, who will be making their seventh appearance at the CHAN finals. Despite consistent qualifications, Uganda has yet to advance beyond the group stage, having participated in the 2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022 editions. With the home advantage this year, there’s renewed hope for a historic run.
Coach Byekwaso and Assistant Coach Muhumuza were appointed earlier this week, tasked with guiding the national team to a strong performance on home soil. Their immediate focus will be on assessing the talent within this large preliminary squad and forging a cohesive unit capable of competing at the highest level.
The Preliminary Squad in Full:
Goalkeepers:
- Joel Mutakubwa (BUL FC)
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo (NEC FC)
- Crispas Kusiima (Kitara FC)
- Mutwalibu Mugolofa (KCCA FC)
- Denis Kiggundu (Vipers SC)
Defenders:
- Gavin Kizito (KCCA FC)
- Lazaro Bwambale (Kitara FC)
- James Begisa (URA FC)
- David Owori (SC Villa)
- Herbert Achayi (Express FC)
- Gideon Odongo (NEC FC)
- Enock Walusimbi (URA FC)
- Nicholas Mwere (BUL FC)
- Jacob Okao (KCCA FC)
- Ronald Otti (Kitara FC)
- Arnold Odong (SC Villa)
- Rogers Torach (Vipers SC)
- Hilary Mukundane (Vipers SC)
Midfielders:
- Marvin Youngman (Vipers SC)
- Joel Sserunjogi (KCCA FC)
- Emmanuel Wasswa (Express FC)
- Elvis Ngondwe (SC Villa)
- Reagan Mpande (SC Villa)
- Saidi Mayanja (KCCA FC)
- Ronald Ssekiganda (Unattached)
- Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers SC)
- Enock Ssebagala (NEC FC)
- Jerome Kirya (BUL FC)
- Allan Okello (Vipers SC)
- Aslam Ssemakula (SC Villa)
Forwards:
- Milton Karisa (Vipers SC)
- Shafik Nana Kwikiriza (KCCA FC)
- Kiza Arafat (KCCA FC)
- Emmanuel Anyama (KCCA FC)
- Yunus Sentamu (Vipers SC)
- Charles Lwanga (SC Villa)
- Ivan Ahimbisibwe (URA FC)
- Baden Ogama (Maroons FC)
- James Bogere (Masaka Sunshine FC)
- Patrick Kakande (SC Villa)
- Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara FC)
The extensive squad features a mix of experienced players and promising new talents from across the Ugandan Premier League. As training commences, all eyes will be on Coach Byekwaso and his technical team to fine-tune the squad and prepare them for what promises to be a thrilling tournament on home soil. Will this be the year the Uganda Cranes finally break their group stage jinx at CHAN?