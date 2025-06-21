Super Ballon d’Or: The Race for Football’s Rarest Accolade Heats Up Ahead of 2029 Speculation

In the pantheon of footballing accolades, one award stands alone in its unparalleled rarity and prestige: the Super Ballon d’Or. Bestowed only once in history, to the legendary Alfredo Di Stéfano in 1989, this ultra-exclusive honour is reserved not merely for the best player of an era, but for a truly once-in-a-lifetime footballing phenomenon whose influence transcends decades.

While France Football, the esteemed publication behind the Ballon d’Or, has made no official announcements regarding its revival, fervent speculation continues to stir among fans and pundits that the Super Ballon d’Or could make a historic return in 2029. This potential re-emergence has immediately ignited a global debate, with two iconic figures dominating the conversation: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the landscape of footballing greatness is vast, and they are not the only contenders in this extraordinary race.

The Super Ballon d’Or differs significantly from its annual counterpart, the Ballon d’Or. While the latter recognises the best player over a single season, the Super Ballon d’Or considers a player’s achievements over their entire career, factoring in their sustained excellence, impact on the game, and team successes over a multi-decade span. Alfredo Di Stéfano, the sole recipient to date, was recognised for his immense contributions primarily during the 1950s and 1960s, a period where he won two Ballon d’Or awards (1957, 1959) and famously led Real Madrid to five consecutive European Cups.

Should the award indeed return in 2029, it would assess the unparalleled careers of players spanning roughly the last three decades. Here’s a look at the top contenders who are shaping this captivating discussion, highlighting their nationalities and the clubs that have defined their legendary careers:

Leading Contenders for the Super Ballon d’Or (Should it return in 2029):

Lionel Messi (Argentina): Widely regarded as one of, if not the greatest, footballer of all time, Messi’s unparalleled list of accomplishments makes him a formidable frontrunner. His illustrious career has primarily been defined by his time at Barcelona, where he won a record 8 Ballon d’Or awards, numerous La Liga titles, and four UEFA Champions League titles. More recently, he added the elusive FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2022, further cementing his legacy. He has also played for Paris Saint-Germain and currently plies his trade at Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): A relentless goal-scoring machine and a titan of the modern game, Ronaldo’s consistent brilliance across multiple leagues places him firmly in contention. A five-time Ballon d’Or winner, his career has been marked by prolific spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. He holds records for the most international goals scored by a male player and boasts five UEFA Champions League titles, alongside league titles in England, Spain, and Italy.

While Messi and Ronaldo are at the forefront, the discussion extends to other footballing legends whose careers have left an indelible mark:

Zinedine Zidane (France): Renowned for his elegance, vision, and clutch performances, Zidane was a World Cup and European Championship winner as a player. His defining club spells were with Juventus and Real Madrid, where he also achieved monumental success as a manager, notably winning three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Ronaldo Nazário (Brazil): “O Fenômeno” revolutionised the centre-forward position with his explosive pace and incredible skill. A two-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion, his career at clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Real Madrid showcased a talent that, despite injury setbacks, remains etched in football history.

Ronaldinho (Brazil): The architect of “Joga Bonito,” Ronaldinho captivated audiences with his dazzling flair, audacious skill, and infectious joy for the game. A Ballon d’Or winner, his most iconic period was with Barcelona, where he led them to Champions League glory, also having notable stints at Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Other names frequently mentioned in fan discussions include defensive stalwarts like Italy’s Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) and Gianluigi Buffon (Parma, Juventus), and midfield maestros such as Spain’s Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) and Croatia’s Luka Modric (Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid).

As 2029 approaches, the anticipation for a potential second Super Ballon d’Or award will undoubtedly continue to grow, sparking debates and celebrating the extraordinary talents who have illuminated the beautiful game over the past few decades.

