Denis Onyango Joins Uganda Cranes CHAN Technical Team to Inspire Goalkeeping Unit

Uganda Cranes legend and former captain Denis Onyango has officially joined the team’s technical camp ahead of the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN), providing a major boost to the national team’s preparations.

The experienced Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper, who retired from international duty in 2021, has voluntarily offered his expertise to support the goalkeeping department as the Cranes look to make a statement in the continental tournament.

The announcement was confirmed by FUFA through its official social media platforms.

“Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango has graciously offered to support the CHAN squad’s goalkeeping department,” the federation posted.

Onyango’s return, albeit in a non-playing role, is seen as a crucial morale and technical lift for the Cranes, who have struggled in recent CHAN editions. His winning mentality, discipline, and years of top-level experience in the South African Premier Soccer League and on the continent are expected to elevate the performance of the team’s custodians.

The former Cranes skipper will now mentor a goalkeeping lineup that includes Joel Mutakubwa (BUL FC), Crispas Kusiima (Kitara FC), Denis Kiggundu (Vipers SC), and Hannington Sebwalunyo (NEC FC), all of whom have joined the national team’s residential camp.

Onyango’s involvement is also expected to bring invaluable insights into high-performance standards, preparation, and match temperament, especially for young goalkeepers looking to cement their place on the national scene.

Uganda Cranes will be aiming to rewrite their CHAN history, having exited at the group stage in all their previous appearances. With Onyango now part of the technical setup, hopes are high that the team will show greater resilience and tactical discipline at the back.

His presence alone is already seen as a psychological boost. As one of Uganda’s most decorated players, with multiple league titles and a CAF Champions League medal to his name, Onyango’s return in this capacity is being hailed by fans and pundits as a timely and strategic move.

The CHAN tournament, which features national teams comprised only of locally based players, presents a critical opportunity for Uganda to shine, and now, with Onyango helping guide the backline, the Cranes’ wings may finally be ready to soar.

