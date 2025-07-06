Kenya’s Chebet & Kipyegon break world records in Eugene

Faith Kipyegon (left) and Beatrice Chebet (right) have seven Olympic medals between them

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet broke world records in spectacular style at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon.

Kipyegon stormed to victory the women’s 1500m with a time of three minutes 48.68 seconds – breaking her own world record by 0.36 seconds.

The achievement comes just over a week after the three-time Olympic 1500m champion, 31, failed in her bid to become the first woman in history to run a sub-four-minute mile.

Her compatriot Chebet set a new women’s 5,000m record with a time of 13:58.06, shaving more than two seconds off the previous record set by Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay in Eugene two years ago.

Chebet, 25, now holds both world records and Olympic titles in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

“When I was coming here to Eugene, I was coming to prepare to run a world record,” she said. “I’m so happy.”

The pair were among 17 individual champions from the Paris Olympics and 14 world-record holders in action in a star-studded event, also known as the Prefontaine Classic.

