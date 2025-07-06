Moses Magogo Re-elected Unopposed as FUFA President, Vows to Build a Self-Sustaining Football Industry

Moses Magogo has been re-elected unopposed as President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), extending his leadership into a third consecutive term. The announcement was made during the 99th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly held Saturday at the FUFA Complex in Mengo.

Magogo, who first took over the reins of Uganda’s football governing body in 2013, secured another four-year mandate with the unanimous support of all 88 delegates in attendance—an endorsement that reflects the broad confidence in his leadership and vision for Ugandan football.

In his acceptance speech, Magogo laid out a bold agenda focused on aggressive revenue generation, institutional professionalization, and positioning Uganda for the upcoming CHAN and AFCON 2027 tournaments, which the country will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania.

“Our next priority is to focus on generating our own revenues,” Magogo declared. “This is how we can build a strong football industry that supports clubs, players, and infrastructure. We must professionalize our structures and tap into football’s commercial potential.”

He described the upcoming continental tournaments as an opportunity not just for Uganda to participate but to prove itself as a credible host and a competitive footballing nation.

“CHAN and AFCON 2027 are not just events. They are a call to action,” he said. “We must show the world that Uganda can organise, compete and shine on the continental stage.”

During his tenure, Magogo has spearheaded key reforms including club licensing, youth football development, and infrastructure initiatives such as the Kadiba Stadium project. However, his leadership has not been without criticism, particularly regarding funding constraints, governance issues in domestic competitions, and the inconsistent performance of national teams.

In response, Magogo pledged renewed efforts to tackle these issues through transparency, stronger grassroots systems, and strategic collaborations with both public and private sectors.

“We shall continue pushing for policy reforms and better collaboration with government and private stakeholders. Our mission remains to develop, promote, and protect the game of football at all levels.”

The General Assembly also adopted several resolutions aimed at deepening the growth of the sport, including expanding refereeing programs, modernising FUFA’s administrative operations, and boosting investment in women’s football—a segment Magogo has vowed to elevate to parity with the men’s game.

Apart from leading FUFA, Magogo doubles as the Member of Parliament for Budiope East and a member of the CAF Executive Committee, placing him at the nexus of sports and politics both locally and continentally.

As he begins a new term that will run until 2029, Magogo’s leadership enters a critical phase—one that will be closely watched by both fans and critics—as Uganda readies itself for the continental spotlight and seeks to translate its football potential into lasting impact.

