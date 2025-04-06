How Political Sentiments and HIV Awareness Took Center Stage at Kabaka’s Birthday Run 2025

Thousands of participants defied the early Sunday morning downpour to take part in the 2025 Kabaka’s Birthday Run—a high-profile annual event aimed at fighting HIV/AIDS. The run officially began at 7:12 am, flagged off by His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, who used the Buganda Kingdom flag to signal the start of the race.

The Kabaka first released the 21-kilometer runners, followed by the 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer categories, which wound through various streets of Kampala City. Delivering the Kabaka’s message, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga emphasized the role of men in combating HIV/AIDS.

He urged them to take the lead and align themselves with the Kabaka’s vision of ending HIV by 2030. Despite the event’s noble health theme, political sentiments surfaced among various groups of runners. One group loudly chanted slogans asserting the permanence of the Buganda Kingdom, referencing a recent fake map circulating on social media that falsely suggested Buganda had been removed from Uganda’s map.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics swiftly debunked the misinformation, confirming that the Central region, home to the Kingdom, had indeed been counted in the recently concluded census. Other political undertones included chants accusing non-runners of being government sympathizers and demands for the release of political prisoners.

A notable group under the name “Voices of Change – NUP School of Leadership” displayed a banner and sang songs of political change, pledging loyalty to both the Kabaka and opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi. They ran in muddy circles, smearing themselves with stagnant water as a gesture of solidarity, while also congratulating the Kabaka on his 70th birthday. While some youth joked about a future without condoms, believing that HIV would be eradicated by 2030 due to ongoing awareness, others engaged in lighthearted mud football games.

The event saw wide participation from both elderly and young citizens. Private companies and government agencies heavily sponsored the run. Among them, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) was represented by spokesperson Bbossa Ibrahim, who urged collective responsibility in the fight against HIV.

Also present was Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Hajati Sharifah Buzeki. She encouraged the youth to protect their bodies and emphasized the need for collaboration with the Kingdom to improve urban hygiene and sanitation.

“As KCCA, we need Kampalans to be healthy, and we want them to live in good condition. We want our city to be free of floods so that people who live or work in it can enjoy it. Therefore, we humbly request that you join us in propagating the gospel for all Kampalans and Ugandans to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation,” said Buzeki.

Participants also included Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC), represented by Director of Business Development Rebecca Nyakairu. She praised the Kabaka for his continued efforts to fight HIV and pledged the Corporation’s support in working with entities like the Buganda Kingdom and the Uganda AIDS Commission to raise awareness.

Music and food stalls dotted the event grounds, catering to the tired and energizing the crowd with festive tunes. Notable personalities in attendance included Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Minister of Youth and Children Affairs Dr. Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, and Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, former Buganda Minister for Sports, Youth, and Recreation.

The 2025 Kabaka Birthday Run was held under the theme “Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child.” Proceeds from the event will support health initiatives aimed at protecting the girl child. According to official records, Uganda continues to battle HIV/AIDS with about 1.4 million people living with the virus and 54,000 new infections reported in 2022. The national prevalence stands at 5.1%, with adolescent girls and young women most affected.

