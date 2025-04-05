Museveni Ends Two-Day Visit to South Sudan, Calls for Political Unity and Regional Stability

Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has concluded a two-day working visit to South Sudan, during which he held high-level consultations aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, de-escalating political tensions, and reaffirming Uganda’s commitment to regional peace.

Arriving in Juba on Thursday, President Museveni met with his South Sudanese counterpart, President Salva Kiir Mayardit, for closed-door talks centered on the ongoing political and security developments in South Sudan and the broader East African region.

According to an official statement released by the South Sudanese presidency on Friday, Museveni also held engagements with various political factions, including representatives from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), in a bid to foster political cohesion and stability.

“This meeting aimed to promote dialogue and cooperation among South Sudanese factions, which is essential for the country’s ongoing journey toward stability,” read the statement.

The Ugandan leader, who played a pivotal role in the brokering of South Sudan’s 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement that ended years of civil war, met with signatories to assess the current implementation status of the peace accord. The visit comes at a sensitive time, following the recent house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar — a development that has sparked renewed unrest in parts of the country.

In a message posted on his official X account (formerly Twitter), President Museveni described his engagements in Juba as productive and focused.

“We addressed key issues of peace, security, and the socio-economic landscape, particularly how to harmonize our trade policies and enhance cross-border trade between our two countries,” he wrote.

South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc, hailed the visit as a diplomatic success. “President Museveni’s visit came at a critical moment. His experience and insights continue to be valuable in steering South Sudan back onto the path of unity and development,” said Goc.

Observers say Museveni’s trip is also part of broader regional efforts led by the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to mediate rising tensions and guide South Sudan through a delicate political phase.

The visit follows similar peace shuttle diplomacy by Kenya’s special envoy to South Sudan, Raila Odinga, who met President Kiir in Juba last week.

As Museveni departed on Friday, there was renewed hope that his intervention, backed by regional partners, could help re-energize the peace process and bring key stakeholders back to the negotiation table.

