Judicial Surrender to Dictatorship? Opposition Accuses Government of Manipulating Judiciary in Besigye, Lutale Bail Denial

The People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) has launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of orchestrating the judiciary to suppress political dissent following a controversial High Court ruling last week. The ruling denied bail to prominent opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye and businessman Hajj Obeid Lutale, who have been detained for five months since their alleged abduction from Nairobi, Kenya.

Addressing a press conference in Kampala on Monday, PFF spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda vehemently condemned the continued detention of Besigye and Lutale, labeling it unlawful and politically motivated. The duo were reportedly seized on November 16, 2024, and have since been held in separate detention facilities – Dr. Besigye at Makindye Military Police Barracks and Hajj Lutale at Luzira Maximum Prison.

Last week’s High Court decision by Justice Rosette Komuhangi Kania to deny bail cited the gravity of the charges against the accused and expressed concerns that their influence could potentially jeopardize ongoing investigations. This justification has ignited fury within the opposition ranks.

“Even after Justice Rosette Komuhangi Kania acknowledged that Dr. Besigye and Lutale had met all the legal requirements for bail, she denied their release, citing their influence and potential to interfere with investigations,” Ssemujju stated, his voice filled with indignation. “This is not justice; it is judicial surrender to a dictatorship.”

Ssemujju went further, alleging a systematic manipulation of the judiciary by President Museveni’s regime. He claimed that Justice Kania is among a cohort of judges strategically appointed to safeguard the government’s interests in politically sensitive cases. In a startling accusation, Ssemujju asserted that the bail ruling was “written by a military court and handed to the judge to read,” casting serious doubts on the independence of the judiciary.

The PFF spokesperson emphasized that the prolonged incarceration of Besigye and Lutale constitutes a grave violation of their fundamental human rights. He issued a stark warning to judicial officers who, according to PFF, facilitate such actions, suggesting they risk becoming “legitimate targets” in what he described as an escalating national struggle for freedom.

“The judiciary must not become a pillar upon which the dictatorship is anchored,” Ssemujju declared, his words carrying a tone of grave urgency.

Adding another layer of concern, PFF accused the military leadership of plotting to eliminate Dr. Besigye. Ssemujju referenced past controversial remarks by the late General James Kazini and more recent comments attributed to Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba as purported evidence of a long-standing plan to isolate and “crush” the prominent opposition leader.

“The aim is either to hang Dr. Besigye or subject him to such harsh prison conditions that they deteriorate his health and eventually lead to his death,” Ssemujju alleged, drawing a parallel to the death of Besigye’s brother, Joseph Musafiri, who the PFF claims died under similar suspicious circumstances.

Ssemujju also highlighted the prolonged period of detention without substantive evidence being presented against Besigye and Lutale. “Nearly 150 days into their detention, the state has failed to present credible evidence against them. They are now fishing for evidence by trying to access phone records and private messages,” he claimed.

The PFF also targeted President Museveni directly, accusing him of actively manipulating public opinion through the dissemination of misinformation.

“Instead of demanding Dr. Besigye’s release, Museveni wants the public to push for a speedy trial in a military court—where no evidence is required and sentencing is arbitrary,” Ssemujju asserted, citing the recent case of lawyer Aaron Kizza, who the PFF alleges was sentenced without due process in a military court.

The People’s Front for Freedom reiterated its demands for the immediate and unconditional release of Dr. Besigye and Hajj Lutale, coupled with the dropping of what they vehemently term “trumped-up charges.” The opposition group also directed strong criticism towards Kenya’s alleged involvement in the saga, accusing President William Ruto’s government of collaborating in the purported kidnapping of the opposition leaders from Nairobi.

“This entire episode began with Museveni, aided by the Kenyan government. Their actions are a stain on regional justice and sovereignty,” Ssemujju concluded, underscoring the international implications of the case.

Dr. Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate who has consistently challenged President Museveni’s long rule, and Hajj Lutale are currently facing serious treason charges, which carry a maximum penalty of death under Ugandan law.

According to the prosecution, Dr. Besigye, Hajj Lutale, Capt. Denis Oola, and other individuals still at large allegedly conspired to overthrow the government by force between 2023 and November 2024. The alleged plot is purported to have spanned multiple countries, including Switzerland, Greece, Kenya, and Uganda, raising complex legal and diplomatic questions that are likely to unfold as the case progresses.

The accusations by the PFF have undoubtedly heightened the political tensions in Uganda and drawn further scrutiny to the government’s handling of opposition figures.