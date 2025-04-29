Public Service Minister Warns Youth Against “Radicalized Politics,” Citing Security Risks

Minister of Public Service, Muruli Mukasa, has issued a stark warning to Ugandan youth, urging them to abandon what he describes as “radicalised politics” and political intolerance, citing significant risks to their safety and the stability of the nation.

Speaking at a security meeting in Jinja City, Minister Mukasa expressed concern over the growing trend of youth engaging in confrontational political activities. He specifically referenced members of the National Unity Platform (NUP), highlighting their use of red combat-style uniforms, military-style parades, and the dissemination of hate speech against political opponents.

“This behavior creates an illusion of self-confidence, leading them to act as if they are soldiers ready for war,” Mukasa stated. “Such actions threaten the spirit of coexistence and undermine the peaceful political environment we strive for.”

The Minister further alleged that some radicalized youth are using political affiliations as a cover for criminal activities, jeopardizing public safety. He cautioned that unchecked political intolerance could lead to a “wasted generation,” where reasoned discourse is replaced by radicalism.

He also raised concerns about attacks on security personnel, emphasising the inherent danger posed to the youth themselves. “Security personnel are trained to defend themselves, and engaging in confrontations puts the lives of these young people at grave risk,” he asserted.

Minister Mukasa advocated for youth to embrace the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), portraying it as a party dedicated to peace and youth empowerment. He accused other political parties of promoting violence and bloodshed, while positioning the NRM as the “epicentre of peace.” He expressed optimism that the NRM would regain its electoral dominance in the Busoga Sub-region through extensive youth mobilisation.

However, Meddie Mutebi, the NUP chairperson in Jinja City, vehemently rejected the Minister’s claims. He argued that NUP youth are not radical, but rather oppressed individuals uniquely expressing their grievances.

“Our supporters have lost their lives at the hands of security operatives,” Mutebi countered. “To accuse us of bloodshed is an act of hypocrisy.”

He further accused the NRM government of using criminality allegations as a scapegoat for its failure to address the grievances of dissenting voices and improve the livelihoods of Ugandans.

The contrasting statements highlight the deepening political divide in Uganda, with the government and opposition parties offering vastly different perspectives on the current political climate and the role of youth in shaping the nation’s future.