Who was Maj. John Kazoora, A Bush War Hero has Passed Away at 69

Maj. John Kazoora, a prominent figure in Uganda’s history as a veteran of the Bush War and a former Member of Parliament for Kashari County, has died at the age of 69.

News of his passing has reverberated across the political landscape, marking the end of a life that saw him transition from a close ally of President Yoweri Museveni to a staunch critic.

While the specific cause of death has not been officially disclosed, sources close to the family confirmed that Maj. Kazoora had been in frail health and spent his final months receiving intensive care at Nakasero Hospital.

Maj. Kazoora is best known for his insightful and critical 2012 memoir, “Betrayed by My Leader,” which detailed his experiences during the Bush War and his subsequent disillusionment with President Museveni’s leadership.

His intimate knowledge of the early National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, where he served as a close aide to Museveni, lent significant weight to his later criticisms, particularly his strong opposition to the removal of presidential term limits.

His political career saw him represent Kashari County in Parliament from 1996 to 2006. The 2006 election proved to be a turning point, as he lost his seat to Urban Tibamanya, a known loyalist of President Museveni, following a contentious campaign.

Undeterred, Maj. Kazoora remained an active voice in the opposition, becoming

One of the founding members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and serving in its shadow cabinet. He consistently advocated for democratic principles and good governance.

In his later years, Maj. Kazoora faced significant health challenges, including complications from spinal and hip injuries sustained in a fall, as well as a battle with colon cancer. Despite these difficulties, he remained a figure of interest and a reminder of the complex history of Uganda’s political evolution.

Funeral arrangements for the late Maj. John Kazoora have not yet been announced. His passing marks the end of an era for those who witnessed Uganda’s journey from the Bush War to its current political climate, leaving behind a legacy of both contribution and dissent.

