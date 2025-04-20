Minister Anite: ‘I Blew Shs500M In A week! I will not contest for a parliamentary seat in 2026

In a candid interview with NTV, Ugandan Minister of Investment, Evelyn Anite, has laid bare the staggering sums of money that can flow through the country’s political system, sparking a national conversation about the role of wealth in elections and governance.

Anite, who served as a prominent political figure before her current ministerial role, recounted her past experiences with astonishing frankness. “After the 2021 elections, I learned that life doesn’t begin and end in politics, and that there is no money you can make in politics,” she stated. However, her subsequent revelations painted a starkly different picture of the financial realities she experienced.

The Minister admitted to spending vast sums of money during her political career, including an instance where she “blew 500 million [Ugandan shillings, approximately $135,000] in one week” during a constituency tour.

She described a pattern of impulsive spending, distributing cash to various groups and individuals without clear accountability. “I would just wake up, go to the bank, withdraw 100 million, and drive to Koboko,” she confessed. “In two days, I will blow the money, and I will not even know how to account for it.”

Anite detailed how she would distribute funds to women’s groups, education funds, and even individuals along the roadside, often handing out 50,000 shillings at a time. This pattern of disbursement highlights the deeply ingrained culture of patronage that can permeate Ugandan politics.

Her admission of spending 500 million shillings in a single week on political activities raises serious questions about the transparency and regulation of campaign finance in Uganda. While she mentioned contributing to community projects, the bulk of her spending appears to have been driven by a desire to maintain political influence and visibility.

“I remember that I put 5 million in my bag, and I started walking from my home… every stage, I would just give money,” she described, illustrating the extent to which cash distribution can dominate political engagement.

Anite has since shifted her focus towards investment and business, stating that she has no intentions of returning to electoral politics in 2026. “I am so deep in business and working with President Museveni,” she explained, emphasizing her newfound appreciation for the value of money and the importance of responsible financial management.

Her revelations, however, serve as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Uganda’s political system, particularly the need for greater transparency and accountability in campaign finance.

Comments

comments