Eight MPs Cross Floors in Significant Political Realignment
Eight Members of Parliament have officially changed their political party affiliations, Speaker Annet Anita Among announced today during a special parliamentary sitting at Kololo Independence Grounds. The announcement, made just prior to President Yoweri Museveni’s State of the Nation Address, signals a significant political realignment ahead of the next general election.
Speaker Among confirmed receiving formal notifications from the defecting MPs, affirming their right to freedom of association as enshrined in Article 29 of the 1995 Constitution. “We wish these members well in exercising their freedom of association, as prescribed in Article 29 of the 1995 Constitution, which we are committed to upholding,” the Speaker stated.
The defections primarily involve MPs from opposition parties and independents, with the majority joining either the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) or the recently formed Democratic Front (DF). The National Unity Platform (NUP) has been the hardest hit, losing five of its members.
Among those crossing to the NRM is Bukoto South MP Twaha Kagabo, formerly of NUP. From the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Kilak North MP Akol Anthony and Jonam County’s Ongiertho Emmanuel have also joined the ruling party. Additionally, Bardege-Layibi Division MP Ojara Martin Mapenduzi has moved from independent status to the NRM.
The newly launched Democratic Front has attracted four MPs, all previously affiliated with NUP: Nyendo-Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga, Kimaanya-Kabonera’s Dr. Abed Bwanika, Entebbe Municipality’s Michael Kakembo, and Masaka City Woman MP Juliet Nakabuye Kakande.
These political shifts come amidst growing internal divisions within opposition parties, with reports of dissatisfaction regarding leadership and strategic direction. While Article 83 of Uganda’s Constitution stipulates that an MP may lose their seat upon voluntarily leaving the party under which they were elected, an exception is made for the final 12 months before a general election, allowing for greater freedom of association in preparation for the polls.
The Speaker’s announcement clarifies the official status of these eight MPs. However, several other FDC members who have publicly expressed intentions to defect remain legally aligned with their original parties until formal notification is made to the Speaker or actions confirming defection under parliamentary rules are taken.