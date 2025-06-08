Politics
Kampala NRM Delegates Unanimously Endorse Speaker Among for Top Party Post
In a powerful display of solidarity, delegates from Kampala’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) today formally endorsed Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, for the influential position of Second National Vice Chairperson of the ruling party. The unanimous backing, announced during a high-level meeting at Parliament, signals a significant push to consolidate grassroots support behind Among’s candidacy.
The endorsement comes as a clear vote of confidence in Speaker Among’s leadership, setting the stage for a potential realignment within the NRM’s top echelons.
During the pivotal meeting, Speaker Among passionately called upon NRM chairpersons to intensify mobilization efforts at the grassroots level, meticulously monitor government programs, and robustly strengthen party structures. Emphasizing the critical importance of internal cohesion, she declared, “We cannot afford divisions among ourselves,” underscoring her commitment to party unity.1
Among articulated a clear and ambitious vision for the NRM: to establish dominance in every elected position, from the local council (LC1) level all the way to the highest office in the land. Her aspiration resonated strongly with the gathered chairpersons from Kampala’s five divisions – Nakawa, Rubaga, Makindye, Kawempe, and Central – all of whom promptly pledged their full support for her bid.
Supporters of Speaker Among lauded her leadership in the 11th Parliament, citing it as irrefutable evidence of her readiness to assume the party’s second-highest decision-making role. Her decisive leadership style, strong connection with grassroots constituencies, and commendable work ethic were consistently highlighted as key attributes that make her a formidable candidate.
The Second National Vice Chairperson position is currently held by former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, who has publicly expressed her intention to retain the role.2 Among’s surging endorsement from Kampala’s NRM delegates signals an intensified contest and suggests a growing momentum behind her potential to become a frontrunner for the influential party post.
With her burgeoning support base extending across the country, Speaker Anita Among’s pursuit of this crucial NRM leadership role is poised to become a central narrative in the party’s upcoming internal elections, promising a dynamic shift in its power dynamics.