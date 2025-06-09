Politics
Museveni Warns NRM Against Factions, Urges Focus on Wealth Creation in Busoga Region
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Saturday cautioned leaders of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) against fostering internal factions, urging them instead to prioritise principle-based politics over self-serving interests.1 The President delivered his message at a Thanksgiving Ceremony for the Minister for the Presidency, Babirye Milly Babalanda, held in Buyende District.2
President Museveni specifically thanked Minister Babalanda for raising concerns about disunity within the party. He reminded NRM cadres that the party was founded on inclusivity, a stark contrast to older, sectarian-based political entities, and emphasised the critical need for internal dialogue to resolve differences rather than engaging in infighting.
“So, you leaders need to be clear about this. Have politics of principles, not politics of selfishness,” President Museveni stated. He drew a historical parallel, noting, “When we fought Idi Amin, he did not understand patriotism, Pan-Africanism, and socio-economic transformation. If you have differences, it’s understandable, but now you are all NRM.” He stressed that unity among NRM members is paramount for the overall good of Uganda.
Beyond party cohesion, the President reiterated his persistent call to the people of Busoga to actively combat poverty through wealth creation. “That’s why, in addition to development, we must add the word wealth. We don’t want poor families,” he asserted. He elaborated on the distinction between “development,” which refers to public goods like roads, electricity, and schools that benefit everyone, and “wealth,” which is a personal responsibility. “You can have development and remain poor,” he warned, urging Ugandans not to confuse these crucial concepts.
Addressing the persistent challenge of unemployment, President Museveni advised Ugandans to engage in the four key sectors of the economy: agriculture, manufacturing, services, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT). He also encouraged citizens to fully embrace government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) as a vital tool to uplift themselves from poverty. “Globally, government jobs are not enough to solve unemployment. Most jobs are in the private sector: manufacturing, services, agriculture, and ICT. Here in Uganda, public service jobs number only about 480,000, yet factories alone employ 1.2 million people,” he explained, highlighting the immense potential of the private sector.
During the ceremony, President Museveni contributed Ushs. 100 million towards the construction of a Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the area. He further pledged government support to tarmac key roads in the region, including the Kamuli Road, Jinja–Budondo Road, and Walukoko–Luuka Road.
Minister Babalanda, the host of the Thanksgiving event, expressed profound gratitude to God for saving her life and thanked President Museveni for his unwavering support during her challenging health period. She recounted her near-fatal battle with COVID-19 in 2021, shortly after her appointment as Minister for the Presidency.
“Your Excellency, the Bible teaches us to always be thankful in everything so that our Father in Heaven can see and multiply our blessings,” Babalanda shared. “I grew up in a humble, religious home, and because of that, I developed a meek and humble character. I passed through many hands of God-fearing individuals and learned to persevere along the way.”
She detailed her struggle: “I battled the virus, but it weakened me greatly. This was evident when I showed up for the swearing-in ceremony. Despite my condition, I went ahead and took the oath but immediately returned to the hospital. I was bedridden for another six months. However, by the mercy of God, it was only my physical presence that was absent—the Office continued to operate normally.” Her testimony underscored a personal triumph over adversity, symbolising resilience and faith.