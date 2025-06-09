Politics
NRM Leaders Rally Lwengo for Museveni, Eyeing 2026 Comeback in Buganda
In a concerted effort to galvanize support for President Yoweri Museveni ahead of the 2026 general elections, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and other high-ranking National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders on Saturday urged the people of Lwengo District to throw their weight behind the incumbent. The rally, held in Kyazanga Town Council, underscored the NRM’s determination to reclaim political influence in the historically significant Buganda region.
Speaker Among, leading the charge under the banner “Buganda for Museveni,” emphasized that President Museveni’s continued leadership is indispensable for maintaining peace and stability across Uganda. Flanked by Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa and Lwengo Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssentayi, Among declared that the Teso region had already pledged its allegiance to Museveni and called on Lwengo residents to follow suit.
Minister Nankabirwa candidly acknowledged the NRM’s significant setback in Buganda during the 2021 elections, where the region overwhelmingly voted for the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP). However, she lauded President Museveni’s unwavering commitment to Buganda, citing recent key ministerial appointments from the region as tangible evidence of his dedication.
MP Ssentayi underscored the strategic importance of such campaign gatherings, highlighting their role in countering opposition propaganda and solidifying grassroots support for the NRM. The stop in Kyazanga is a key component of the party’s broader charm offensive aimed at winning back Buganda’s trust and votes before the 2026 polls.
As the NRM intensifies its preparations for the upcoming elections, political observers will keenly watch whether this renewed engagement and direct appeal to the Buganda populace will be sufficient to reverse the tide and regain the region’s crucial support. The campaign signals a clear recognition by the NRM of the electoral challenges faced in Buganda and a proactive push to re-establish its dominance.