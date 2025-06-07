Politics
NRM Mobilizes 50-Strong Legal Team for Upcoming Primaries
The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has assembled a formidable legal team of over 50 lawyers to preemptively address potential disputes arising from the party’s upcoming primary elections. The move underscores the NRM’s commitment to a smooth and fair electoral process, even as thousands of aspirants express interest in various party positions.
Enoch Barata, the NRM’s Director of Legal Affairs, confirmed the establishment of the extensive legal task force, drawn from various law firms across the country. “These lawyers are on hand to provide legal guidance to aspirants and to support the party’s internal processes,” Barata told URN during an interview, emphasizing their active engagement in supporting the ongoing expression of interest exercise.
According to Barata, a legal advisory desk has also been set up to assist party members with procedural clarity. He further revealed that a dedicated tribunal will be established as the “Court of first instance” to adjudicate any disputes arising from the primaries. This internal dispute resolution mechanism allows aggrieved parties to challenge results within the NRM framework before resorting to external courts of law.
Despite the comprehensive legal preparations, Barata expressed confidence that the level of disputes will be minimal this election cycle. He attributed this optimism to improved voter verification mechanisms, including the enhanced use of the party’s official register and voter slips. “We now can verify who is a legitimate voter and who is not, which will reduce contention,” he stated, noting that the NRM register was successfully utilized during recent grassroots leadership elections.
The legal team’s formation comes as the NRM’s internal electoral process gains momentum. Records from the NRM Electoral Commission show a robust response from aspirants, with 1,740 hopefuls having picked nomination forms for various positions, including Constituency MPs, District Woman MPs, LC5 Chairpersons, and Special Interest Groups, as of Thursday. On that single day alone, 423 individuals expressed interest.
The exercise for picking nomination forms, which resumed today, Saturday, June 7, 2025, is set to conclude on June 15th. Aspirants will then be required to return their forms, seconded by at least 20 voters.
Dr. Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, announced that the party flag bearers will be elected on July 16th, 2025, across the country. The elections will be conducted through the “lining up behind candidates” method.