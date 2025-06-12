Politics
Museveni Reaffirms Government Support for Kingdoms at Bunyoro Empango Anniversary
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to collaborating with Uganda’s traditional kingdoms in fostering socio-economic development and preserving cultural heritage. The President made these remarks while presiding over the 31st Empango (coronation) anniversary of His Royal Highness Gafabusa Solomon Iguru I, the Omukama of Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom, held at the Karuziika Palace.
President Museveni extended his congratulations to the Omukama on reaching this significant milestone and commended the Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom for its consistent cooperation with the central government. He specifically lauded the Kingdom’s efforts in championing local development initiatives and safeguarding cultural values. “I congratulate His Highness the Omukama on the 31st anniversary of his coronation,” President Museveni stated, adding a call for continued prayers for the monarch’s ongoing recovery from ill health.
In a personal gesture, Museveni disclosed that he had recently visited the Omukama and pledged government support for his medical care. He further demonstrated solidarity by presenting a contribution of Shs50 million to aid the Kingdom’s activities.
The President reiterated that the restoration of cultural institutions in 1993 was not intended to establish parallel power structures, but rather to empower them to fulfil four crucial auxiliary roles: preserving rational traditional norms and customs, promoting local languages, mobilising communities for socio-economic transformation, and conserving indigenous foods.
“These are the pillars that guided the restoration of kingdoms,” Museveni emphasised. “We want cultural institutions to mobilise people into wealth creation. This is social economic action, not politics.” He particularly praised the Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom for aligning with government programs, citing the Parish Development Model (PDM) as an example, and for utilising its cultural influence to unite clans and communities.
President Museveni noted the government’s ongoing efforts to return former local government properties and land to cultural institutions, enabling them to generate income for their operations. He also pledged future financial support, stating, “The government is going to send some financial support. It’s not too much yet, but it will improve.”
Furthermore, Museveni lauded the Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom’s leadership for refraining from partisan politics, highlighting its consistent constructive relationship with the central government. “We have never had a problem with the Kingdom of Bunyoro. Some others mix culture with politics, and we tell them—Go back to your lane,” he quipped.
The President concluded by acknowledging a memorandum submitted by the Muhitirwa (Prime Minister of Bunyoro) and promised that the government would review and respond to its contents accordingly.