Politics
NRM Grants Special Early Nomination for Key Officials Ahead of 2026 Elections
The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has initiated a special early nomination exercise for three high-ranking officials who will be absent from the country on official state duties during the party’s general nomination period. This move aims to facilitate their participation in the upcoming internal party primaries for the 2026 general elections.
According to Dr. Tanga Odoi, Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, the general nomination exercise for aspiring candidates will officially run from June 17 to June 30, 2025. However, a specific early window has been carved out for Vice President (Rtd) Maj. Gen. Jessica Alupo, Security Minister Gen. Jim Muhwezi, and Lillian Akello. These three officials are seeking to secure the NRM party flag for various parliamentary positions, aiming to serve in the 12th Parliament.
Vice President Alupo has formally collected her expression of interest forms to seek re-election as the Katakwi District Woman Member of Parliament. Her bid faces notable competition from Cecelia Anyakoit, the chairperson of the Technical Committee at the National Council of Sports, who has also expressed interest in the same seat.
Meanwhile, 74-year-old Gen. Jim Muhwezi, who picked up his forms on June 5, 2025, has publicly declared that if re-elected as Rujumbura County MP, this upcoming term would be his final one in office. Lillian Akello has also thrown her hat in the ring, expressing her intent to retain her parliamentary seat and actively participating in the party’s internal nomination process.
Each of the three officials has paid the stipulated UGX 3 million fee for the expression of interest forms, in adherence to the NRM’s guidelines for parliamentary aspirants. Candidates vying for LC5 chairperson positions are required to pay UGX 1 million.
The specially nominated cadres are expected to return their completed nomination forms by the end of Friday, June 13, 2025.
Dr. Tanga Odoi also provided an update on the broader nomination process, revealing that by the sixth day of the exercise, a total of 158 individuals had picked up nomination forms. This brings the cumulative number of aspiring NRM candidates to 2,258, signalling a robust internal contest across various constituencies.