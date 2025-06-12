Politics
Kyagulanyi Sworn in for Second Term as NUP President Amidst Secrecy Concerns
Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, widely known as Bobi Wine, has been sworn in for another five-year term as the president of the National Unity Platform (NUP). The swearing-in ceremony followed the party’s first delegates’ conference under Kyagulanyi’s leadership, held today at the NUP Leadership School in Kamwokya.
In his address following the ceremony, Kyagulanyi expressed gratitude to all participants, acknowledging the “environment of intimidation” that led to uncertainty regarding the conference’s viability until the very last moment. “We have just held our delegates’ conference; we have just reconstituted our national executive committee, and we are up and running,” Kyagulanyi declared. He congratulated all those elected, commending both those who stepped aside and those who bravely contested, asserting, “nobody is a loser in the National Unity Platform.”
Kyagulanyi urged the newly elected leaders to utilise their positions to promote good governance, particularly in light of the upcoming general election. “Let’s go to work, we have a massive election ahead of us, and we have tough times ahead. And by the grace of God, we shall win,” he stated, contrasting NUP’s internal proceedings with what he termed “NRM and all these other school parties,” highlighting the absence of internal conflict or “exchanging profanities.”
However, the conference of delegates has raised questions regarding transparency. The number of delegates who attended the meeting and the specific criteria used for their selection remain undisclosed to the public. Speaking to the press after the event, Joel Ssenyonyi, the re-elected Leader of Opposition in Parliament and party spokesperson, stated that the NUP constitution allows for only 127 delegates but did not elaborate on their selection process.
Ssenyonyi also used the opportunity to condemn what he described as excessive force used against the party by state security agencies, despite NUP being a registered political entity. “We shall continue telling our people to keep peace, but there is always a limit to what people can accept,” Ssenyonyi remarked, adding that the party plans to send a protest letter to security agencies to address their concerns regarding mistreatment.
Among the key leadership positions confirmed today, David Lewis Rubongoya retained his role as Secretary General, both he and Kyagulanyi having been elected unopposed. Joel Ssenyonyi successfully fended off a challenge from Makindye West Member of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana to retain his position as party spokesperson. In other changes, Kassanda South MP Frank Kabuye replaced Francis Zaake as Secretary for Youth, and Akiso Benjamin took over from David Musiri as the Head of Institutions.