Politics
Nomination Chaos Grips NRM as Challenger to Museveni Turned Away
The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission (EC) offices were the scene of dramatic confusion today as Briton Kiwanuka, a 30-year-old aspiring politician, was denied nomination forms to contest against long-serving party chairperson President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Kiwanuka, accompanied by dozens of enthusiastic supporters, was informed that the necessary documents were “not yet ready” and was instructed to return on Friday.
This development raises significant questions about the transparency and fairness of the NRM’s internal election process, particularly as the expression of interest window for Central Executive Committee (CEC) positions, including the party chairmanship, is officially set to close tomorrow, July 1, 2025.
Dr. Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, confirmed the unavailability of the forms, stating they would only be ready by Friday, July 4, coincidentally the final day for nominations. He cautioned aspirants against obtaining forms from unofficial sources, emphasising that genuine documents bear security seals. Dr. Odoi attributed the delay to procedural preparation, denying any intent to block contenders.
However, the timing presents a formidable challenge for Kiwanuka. While President Museveni, the incumbent, has had the entire week to prepare and has even been allotted a special day to return his nomination papers on Saturday, July 5, Kiwanuka will have mere hours on Friday to gather the required seconders and endorsements.
Speaking to the press following his unsuccessful attempt, a visibly frustrated Kiwanuka decried the disorganisation. “I cannot pay 20 million shillings and then be told there are no forms, especially in this tough economy,” he lamented. He added, “I heard they gave my mentor, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, nomination forms on Saturday, June 28. So, did they print only one form? That’s my question.”
Despite his grievance, Kiwanuka clarified that he is not directly challenging President Museveni’s leadership but rather offering to assist with the immense responsibilities of the party chairmanship. He metaphorically stated, “Even if the tree grows taller and bigger, at one point it needs branches to hold the fruits,” suggesting that the NRM chairman’s duties could be delegated to someone like himself, whom he described as “his grandson.”
Kiwanuka, a registered voter from Kivubuka B, Ivunamba Ward, Jinja North Division in Jinja District, confirmed that he had already paid the UGX 20 million nomination fee at Centenary Rural Development Bank, Nkrumah Branch, earlier today. He openly questioned the fairness of the nomination timeline, given the party’s own announcement that the expression of interest for CEC positions would run from June 26 to July 1, yet he is expected to pick up forms after this stated deadline.
This incident is not isolated. Just two weeks prior, Julius Tumuhimbise, 36, from Bushenyi, faced a similar situation when he attempted to pick nomination forms to run for president on the NRM ticket, only to be turned away on the grounds that the process for presidential nominations had not yet opened. Tumuhimbise similarly asserted his right as a party member to seek the top seat.
Over the weekend, President Museveni paid UGX 40 million to retain both his positions as NRM presidential flag bearer for the 2026 elections and Party Chairperson—roles he has held since the NRM’s inception. The NRM has a history of ring-fencing these top positions for Museveni, notably in March 2019, when a motion to endorse him as the sole candidate was adopted by the party’s parliamentary caucus and subsequently by the Central Executive Committee. This effectively made Museveni the unopposed flag bearer and party chairperson.
The unfolding events at the NRM EC offices highlight persistent concerns about internal democratic processes within Uganda’s ruling party, especially as it navigates the highly anticipated 2026 general elections.