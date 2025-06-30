Politics
NRM Disowns “Goons in Yellow” After Kampala Violence, Blames Opposition Sabotage
The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has swiftly moved to distance itself from a shocking incident yesterday where individuals, clad in the party’s signature yellow t-shirts, were captured on camera violently assaulting and robbing civilians in broad daylight across Kampala. The party’s Secretary General, the Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong described the scenes as “regrettable” and “very unfortunate,” while simultaneously suggesting the possibility of a calculated smear campaign by political rivals.
The violent acts, which rapidly gained traction on social media, occurred mere moments after President Yoweri Museveni, the NRM National Chairman, had collected his nomination forms from the party’s secretariat on Kyadondo Road, signalling his intention to seek re-election as the NRM’s flagbearer in the upcoming presidential election.
“We cannot rule out that those could be elements of the opposition that dressed in our t-shirts and caused that incident,” Todwong told journalists, defending the party’s youth wing. “Because in the history of NRM, our youth have never behaved like that. That behaviour is not for NRM. It is similar to the behaviours of other parties.”
Todwong announced that the NRM, in collaboration with state security agencies, has launched a full investigation into the matter. He insisted that the individuals involved in the violent acts were not genuine members of the NRM’s youth wing and that their conduct was “alien” to the party’s established code of conduct.
“The footage is there, the faces are known. The police are investigating everyone who was involved in this,” he affirmed, pledging accountability for those responsible.
Despite strongly implying a setup by political opponents, Todwong extended an apology to the victims who were terrorised and robbed. “We don’t condone such behaviour and we do apologise for those that were affected,” he stated. “The fact that they used our t-shirt to cause that is bad enough.”
The incident has sparked widespread public outcry and intense debate on social media, especially given the timing, immediately following a high-profile party event. It also re-ignites concerns about political violence and the conduct of youth groups affiliated with political parties in Uganda. As investigations proceed, the public will be keenly watching for concrete actions taken against the perpetrators and further clarity on the allegations of political sabotage.