Mercy Alupo Cleared by NUP to Challenge Speaker Anita Among in Bukedea 2026 Showdown

The battle lines for Bukedea’s Woman Member of Parliament seat in the 2026 general elections have been drawn, as the National Unity Platform (NUP) officially unveiled Mercy Alupo as its flag bearer, setting the stage for what could be one of the most consequential electoral contests in Uganda’s recent political history.

Alupo, a vocal critic of what she calls “manufactured leadership,” was nominated at the NUP headquarters in Kampala after a thorough vetting process by the party’s electoral commission. The announcement signals the opposition party’s intent to break the long-standing grip of Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among, who was controversially declared unopposed in the 2021 election.

“We are fully aware of the tactics being used by the Speaker of Parliament to secure an unopposed return,” said Alex Byanyanga Rovans, NUP’s Electoral Commission Technical Advisor. “But this time, we’ve put in place mechanisms to ensure that the people of Bukedea have a choice. Mercy Alupo will be on the ballot, and she will be heard.”

Alupo: “Bukedea is not a monarchy”

Flanked by party officials, Alupo delivered a fiery post-nomination speech, directly challenging the status quo and accusing incumbent leaders of turning Bukedea into a private fiefdom.

“Bukedea is not a monarchy,” she declared. “In 2021, our people were robbed of their right to vote. This time, the choice will be theirs.”

Alupo painted a grim picture of life in the district under the current leadership, citing a breakdown in public services. She highlighted a spike in insecurity, including the fatal shooting of a mobile money agent, rampant cattle theft, poor road conditions, and a crumbling education and healthcare system.

“Our people are living in fear. Armed criminals are roaming freely, and illegal firearms are everywhere. Yet the silence from security agencies is deafening,” she said.

She also vowed to prioritise youth empowerment, blaming rising teenage pregnancies and joblessness on what she called “state abandonment.”

“No one is speaking for the youth. The result is early pregnancies, school dropouts, and despair. If given the mandate, I will fight to restore dignity and opportunity to this forgotten generation.”

The Bukedea Woman MP seat is currently held by Speaker Anita Among, one of the most powerful political figures in the country. Among have already dismissed Alupo’s candidacy as inconsequential, questioning her ability to “bring rain” or effect change.

“Who is it that thinks she can change Bukedea?” Among asked during a recent community meeting. “Is it rain that I’ve been telling people about?”

But the Speaker may not only be facing opposition from NUP. Confusion is brewing within her own party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM). In June 2025, NRM electoral commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi nullified the candidacy of Helen Odeke Akol, a long-time grassroots mobilizer, over residency disputes in Malera Sub-county.

Akol, however, maintains that her name was unlawfully deleted from the NRM register in 2021 and later reinstated. “I have petitioned the President and await his guidance,” she told reporters, signalling potential internal rifts within the ruling party’s Bukedea structures.

With tensions rising and multiple political camps jostling for ground, the Bukedea race is emerging as a litmus test for Uganda’s democratic space, particularly in regions dominated by powerful incumbents.

For Alupo and the NUP, the contest is not just about taking a seat; it’s about proving that political change is possible, even in strongholds of the establishment.

“The people of Bukedea will decide,” Alupo vowed. “Not politicians in Kampala. Not backroom deals. At the ballot box, our voice will count.”

