Politics
President Museveni Seeks Re-election, Calls for Ideological Purity and Economic Transformation within NRM
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today formally announced his intention to seek re-election as both the Presidential Flag Bearer and National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.1 The President picked up his nomination forms at the NRM Headquarters in Kyadondo, signalling his readiness to lead the party and the nation into the next phase of development.
Addressing newly elected NRM district chairpersons, President Museveni outlined an ambitious vision for Uganda’s economic future, aiming to transform the country into a $500 billion economy within the next five years. This significant growth, he stated, builds upon five distinct stages of development Uganda has experienced since 1986 under NRM leadership.
In his remarks, the President emphasised the critical role of NRM leaders in achieving these national aspirations. He urged the district chairpersons to uphold impartiality and rigorously resist corruption, stressing that these vices undermine the party’s objectives and national progress.
Furthermore, President Museveni called upon all NRM party members to prioritise electing leaders who deeply understand and embody the party’s core ideology and principles. He cautioned against electing individuals driven by “personal agendas” rather than a genuine commitment to the “national interest.” This appeal underscores the NRM’s focus on collective vision and disciplined leadership as it gears up for future electoral contests.
The President’s nomination marks a significant step in the NRM’s internal electoral process, setting the tone for the party’s direction and national priorities in the coming years. His emphasis on economic transformation, good governance, and ideological purity reflects the key pillars on which the NRM intends to build its future mandate.