NRM CEC Race: Echodu Petitions Over Alleged Fraudulent Delegates’ Register

The contest for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) Chairperson for Eastern Uganda has been thrown into fresh controversy after aspirant David Calvin Echodu petitioned the party’s Secretary General, Richard Todwong, over what he described as massive irregularities in the official delegates’ register.

Through his legal representatives, Kaganzi and Co. Advocates, Echodu alleges that the register released after the August 12, 2025, harmonization meeting chaired by Dr. Tanga Odoi, head of the NRM Electoral Commission, is marred by deliberate omissions, fraudulent entries, and the inclusion of individuals with no legitimate mandate in the party structures.

In his petition, Echodu cites a series of glaring anomalies across districts in the Eastern and Northern regions, warning that the credibility of the forthcoming elections could be compromised if the matter is not urgently resolved.

In Soroti District, the names of recognized party leaders — including District Chairperson Simon Peter Edoru, Subcounty Councilor Susan Amau, and District Speaker Stephen Olebe — were reportedly struck off the register. Their positions, according to Echodu, have instead been filled by “individuals with no formal role in the NRM structure.” Similarly, in Dakabela County, serving MP Cosmas Elotu and NRM flag bearer Peter Edopu Edeku are absent, raising suspicions of deliberate exclusion.

In Tubur Subcounty, the situation is even more dramatic, with entire categories of youth and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) councilors allegedly replaced en masse by “strangers whose legitimacy cannot be traced.”

The anomalies are not confined to Teso. In Katakwi District, Echodu argues that party guidelines were openly disregarded, as newly elected flag bearers were listed in place of sitting councilors — a move that, he says, contravenes established NRM electoral procedures.

The problem extends further afield:

In Pallisa District, at least five legitimate councilors are missing from the roll.

In Arua District, both LCV Chairperson Cosmas Ayikobwa and NRM flag bearer Lenia Charity Kevin (MP Arua) are excluded.

Two female councilors, Moreen Wadiko (workers’ councilor) and Molly Adiru (Ajia Subcounty), have also been left out.

“These irregularities are not isolated mistakes; they represent a systematic pattern of manipulation,” Echodu’s petition reads. “If left unaddressed, these discrepancies threaten the integrity of the NRM’s internal electoral process and erode the trust of our members.”

With the decisive delegates’ assembly scheduled for August 27, 2025, at Kololo, the revelations have triggered unease among party members. Several insiders privately acknowledge that the irregularities may be part of a wider scheme to tilt the electoral outcome in favor of powerful, well-connected candidates.

Party sources told this newspaper that the delegates’ register is the ultimate determinant of victory in the CEC elections, given that only accredited names can vote. Any manipulation of the register, therefore, has direct consequences on the democratic will of party structures across the country.

“The integrity of our elections lies in the register,” one NRM mobilizer in Teso commented. “If genuine delegates are missing and strangers are brought in, then the outcome is already compromised before voting even begins.”

Echodu has formally requested the NRM Secretariat to order an independent audit of the delegates’ register before the elections. His petition stresses that a clean and transparent register is not just a procedural requirement, but the bedrock of internal democracy within the party.

He further warned that failure to address the matter could deepen internal divisions, disenfranchise loyal party members, and spark disputes that would damage the NRM’s cohesion ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Attempts to obtain an official response from the NRM Secretariat and the Electoral Commission proved futile, with officials declining to comment. However, insiders suggest that pressure is mounting on Secretary General Todwong and Dr. Tanga Odoi to convene an urgent meeting to review the concerns raised.

Observers say how the party handles the petition could signal either its commitment to internal democracy or its tolerance for manipulation and patronage. For a ruling party that has often emphasized discipline and unity, the unfolding dispute poses a critical test.

As the clock ticks toward the August 27 elections, the focus now turns to whether the NRM Secretariat will act decisively to restore confidence in the process. For Echodu, whose campaign has leaned heavily on calls for accountability and grassroots empowerment, the battle for the register could prove just as decisive as the ballot itself.

If the irregularities persist, analysts warn, the contest for Eastern Uganda’s CEC chair may not only be marred by controversy but could also expose deeper fissures within the NRM’s internal power struggles.

Comments

comments